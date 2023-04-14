MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — In a back-and-forth marathon that saw 51-combined runs, the East Newton Patriots beat the Lamar Tigers 28-23 in the Mount Vernon Spring Tournament on Friday at Spirit of 76 Park.
Even East Newton veteran coach Walter Resa was taken aback by the results.
"I've never experienced something like this before," said Resa, who has coached for 21 years.
The game was win no. 501 for Resa, the longtime Webb City coach who is filling in this season for East Newton.
The Patriot bats came out hot putting up six runs in the top of the first and it looked like East Newton might dominate Lamar early. After filling the bases with three straight walks, East Newton's Gracie McMahan drew another one, plating Shaw Coburn. Gracie Ford hit a sacrifice fly that scored Ava Periman and the Patriots were looking at a 2-0 advantage. Josie Quinn scored East Newton's third run off a slow roller by Camryn Cornett. The Patriots added runs four and five when Addison Lamb drove in Cornett and McMahan with a triple to deep centerfield. Kiara Rogers plated the final run of the frame with an RBI bunt single that scored Lamb.
The Tigers added three runs in the bottom of the inning, tightening the game to 6-3 after the first. East Newton scored once in the top of the second, to go up 7-3.
The Tigers matched East Newton's 6-run first with six of their own in the bottom of the second act. The offensive explosion from Lamar included two two-run home runs — one from Kennedy Evans over the center field wall that tied the game at 7-7 and another by Maylee Rawlins that gave Lamar its first lead of the game at 9-7.
As if to say "Anything you can do, I can do better," East Newton answered with six runs of its own in the top of the third. The Patriots were patient at the plate, drawing walks and got RBI doubles from both Guinn and Faith Jones and the Patriots retook the lead 13-9 going into the bottom of the third.
Lamar tallied one run in their half of the frame, off a sacrifice RBI by Cora Pittsenbarger. East Newton added two runs in the top of the fourth inning to extend its lead to 15-10 before Lamar decided to shake things up with a 7-run performance in the bottom of the inning. The hitfest included a three-run jack by Pittsenbarger that gave the lead back to the Tigers. The Tigers added another tally before innings' end to go up 17-15 after four innings.
The Patriots took back the lead in the top of the fifth, scoring four and going up 19-17. Lamar added two scores of its own to tie the game at 19-19. The top of the sixth saw the Patriots plate seven more runs, including a no-doubt grand slam by Coburn that put East Newton up 23-17. The Patriots added three more runs before the end of the frame and took a 26-19 cushion into the bottom of the sixth.
The grand slam was the first of two home runs for Coburn, who talked about her hitting after the game.
"My batting wasn't very good in the beginning," Coburn said. "But I just took my time and watched the ball."
Lamar could only muster two runs in its half of the inning and were down 26-21 going into the final inning. East Newton's Coburn hit her second home run of the day with a lead-off solo shot and the Patriots added one more run to take a 28-21 lead into the final frame. Evans crushed her second long ball of the game with a two-run shot to bring the Tigers within five runs at 28-23, but that would be all Lamar could produce as the Patriots held on for the win.
Reser said he reminded the kids throughout the game that Lamar would have the last at-bat.
"I told them no lead is safe, so we have to keep scoring."
East Newton improved to 3-6 with the win, while Lamar fell to 8-9.
