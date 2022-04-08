The Pierce City baseball team plated five runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away for a 12-6 win over College Heights Christian on Friday night at Joe Becker Stadium.
The Eagles (7-2) never trailed in the game and outhit the Cougars (2-5) 10-5 while benefitting from five CHC fielding miscues.
Pierce City jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first before College Heights tied the game back up at 4-all by the end of the second. The Eagles, however, went on to outscore the Cougars 7-2 in the final five innings.
CHC had five different players log one hit in Nicholas Brueggemann, Ben Thomas, Kelton Welch, Smoke Ezell and Austin Miller. Ezell drove in two runs while Welch drove in one.
Clayton Raley finished a perfect 4 for 4 for Pierce City with a double and two RBI. Noah Crews had a home run and finished 2 for 5 with a team-high four RBI. Robert Leavitt had three hits in five plate appearances and drove in a pair.
College Heights will be back in action on Monday to take on Miller at 5 p.m. at the Miller baseball field.
