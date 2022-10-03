Pierce City volleyball

Front row, from left: Ali Debes, Annie Rakoski, Addison Avondet, Jaelee Mettlach and Lili Lasker. Back Row, from left: Coach Amber Wilson, Trinity Witt, Madison Tindell, Jillian Mack, Macy Fenske, Hailey Gripka and Coach Laney Vaughan

 Courtesy | Brad Gripka

WASHBURN, Mo. — The Pierce City volleyball team dropped just one set on Saturday as it claimed the championship of the Southwest Volleyfest at Southwest High School.

The Eagles went undefeated in pool play before picking up two-set sweeps over Verona in the semifinals and then Spokane in the championship.

Pierce City’s Hailey Gripka was named the Most Valuable Player at the conclusion of the tournament.

The Eagles will play host to Marionville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video