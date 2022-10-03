WASHBURN, Mo. — The Pierce City volleyball team dropped just one set on Saturday as it claimed the championship of the Southwest Volleyfest at Southwest High School.
The Eagles went undefeated in pool play before picking up two-set sweeps over Verona in the semifinals and then Spokane in the championship.
Pierce City’s Hailey Gripka was named the Most Valuable Player at the conclusion of the tournament.
The Eagles will play host to Marionville on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
