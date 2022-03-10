Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg men’s basketball coach Austin Sparrow had a hunch that his team was prepared to play its best brand of basketball at the opportune time.
He wasn’t wrong. At least not on Thursday night.
Using its speed and size to its advantage for the vast majority of the night, second-seeded Campbellsville (Ky.) shot nearly 50% from the floor and had 14 different players score en route to a convincing 91-67 win over seventh-seeded Ozark Christian College in the first round of the NCCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship at the OCC Multi-Purpose Building.
The Pioneers — leading by as many as 31 points and holding a double-digit advantage for the entire second half — moved to 21-9 on the season and will play third-seeded Manhattan (Kan.) Christian College, an 81-73 victor over sixth-seeded Bob Jones University, in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday.
“We wanted to let our guys play free and play in space tonight — our best brand of basketball — and I thought we did that,” Sparrow said. “For us, you’re never going to pulled for having a bad shot. You’ll only get pulled if you don’t have defensive intensity and not playing well on that end. For the most part, we were good on both ends of the floor tonight.”
OCC benefitted from a game-high 26 points from senior guard Tyler Alarid, but the team was ultimately limited to 34.8% shooting from the floor as well as 28.6% shooting from long range.
The Ambassadors were also outrebounded 53-28 and committed 19 turnovers that led to 27 Campbellsville points.
“They’re a very solid team,” OCC coach Chris Lahm said of Campbellsville. “Their quickness gave us trouble. We just didn’t take care of the ball very well tonight either. We also didn’t rebound well. … Tyler Alarid, he’s a gamer and he came out ready to play. We just needed more guys to go along with him.”
OCC (18-18) will take on Bob Jones at noon on Friday, needing a win to keep its season alive. A win would advance the Ambassadors to the fifth-place game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“You have to come out ready to play tomorrow,” Lahm said. “We can extend our season or we can play and go home tomorrow.”
Both teams struggled to find points early, but the Pioneers eventually found their offensive rhythm midway through the opening half to build their first double-digit lead.
Back-to-back triples by Mason Blair put Campbellsville up 20-12 with 10:55 remaining in the half.
About 20 seconds later, Antoine Darby drove the baseline and drew a foul on a made layup.
Darby’s ensuing freebie put the Pioneers up by 11 points with 10:28 till halftime.
“We’d been off for about 11 or 10 days, so we were a little bit rusty in the early going from that,” Sparrow said. “Also there was the travel and everything for us. But we were able to get going once we saw a couple shots fall.”
Alarid did about everything in his power to keep the Ambassadors in the ballgame. At one point, the senior guard had scored 12 straight points for OCC, with the final two coming on a jumper just inside the 3-point line to trim the Campbellsville lead to 34-19 with 5:46 remaining till intermission.
The Pioneers continued to stay hot offensively, however, and had its largest lead of the first half, 44-20, after Kereion Douglas capped a 7-0 run with a triple from the right wing.
But the Ambassadors went on a needed run from there, closing the final 3:10 of the half on a 10-3 surge to take a 47-30 deficit into the locker room. Dylan Hidalgo accounted for six points in the OCC run with a pair of triples.
Alarid tallied 16 points in the first half as Ozark Christian was limited to 33.3% shooting from the floor. Campbell shot 51.5% from the floor and a blistering 60% from 3-point range and had three players score nine points or more in the first 20 minutes.
The Ambassadors needed good things to happen early in the second half to give themselves a fighting chance. But despite OCC opening the half with an old-fashioned three-point play by Alarid, Campbell quickly responded with 10 straight points to push its advantage to 57-33 with 16:36 to play.
OCC drew no closer than 20 points of Campbellsville the rest of the way.
The Pioneers had three players score in double figures. Darby led the way with 13 points while Douglas and Tyron Duncan added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Five other Campbellsville players scored at least seven points.
“I think our guys have been through a lot this season,” Sparrow said. “It’s the longest season we’ve ever had. Having this experience is really good for them. Offensively, we just want to do what we do. We’ve been talking all season about not changing for each opponent, but finding our identity and sticking with it.”
Alarid scored his 26 points on 8 of 18 shooting from the floor, 2 of 4 shooting from 3-point range and 8 of 9 shooting from the foul line. Aason Cross added eight points for OCC, and Josiah Beckenhauer and Caleb Brown added seven points apiece.
