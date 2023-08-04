Pittsburg could not overcome strong North Dakota pitching and eight defensive errors and fell 15-1 in the opening game of the Little League Midwest Region tournament Friday morning at Whitestown, Indiana.
Fargo, North Dakota, starter Reese Evenson struck out 11 Pittsburg hitters in five innings of work — including a string of eight straight — en route to the win.
Pittsburg was down early after giving up four first-inning runs to the Fargo squad. Evenson scored first for Fargo. A Will Korbl bases-loaded double put two more runs across for North Dakota and Blaise Ostrom made it 4-0 with a sacrifice grounder that plated Jackson Molden.
Pittsburg, representing Kansas at the regional, got one run back in the bottom of the frame when Tate Renn scored from third base on an error to bring Pittsburg closer at 4-1.
Fargo tallied three more runs in the top of the second inning.
Neither team scored again until the top of the fifth inning when Fargo added two more runs to its total. Evenson scored again and Korbl plated pinch runner Mason Sinner with a double to centerfield to make it 9-1.
A bases-loaded single drove in Mason Kirchner and Evan Eckman to give Fargo an 11-1 lead in the top of the final inning. They made made it 12-1 after scoring on an error and the North Dakotans scored three more on a bases-loaded throwing error.
Pittsburg managed to put two men on with back-to-back walks of Kingztun Pollard and Renn off the arm of Fargo reliever Holmes, but could not get a run across in the bottom of the frame.
North Dakota gave up just two hits, while striking out 13 and walking three. Pittsburg gave up 10 hits in the loss.
Pittsburg will face Webb City on Sunday in the double-elimination tournament for the right to qualify for the Little League World Series.
