BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Rainy weather conditions suspended play in the first round of the Tulsa Cup, hosted by Rogers State University, on Monday at Forest Ridge Golf Club.
Teams had made it through 13 holes before play was suspended. Play will resume on Tuesday at 9 a.m., and the hope is that the 36-hole tournament will be completed by the day’s end.
The Lions are in 10th place with Iratxe Fernandez-Cano Aldasoro leading the way, shooting a five-over par and tied for 23rd. Lily Allman is tied for 33rd, while Mia Scrimgeour (44th), Julianna Washka (53rd) and Kylie Carnes (72nd) round out the Southern scores.
After this week’s tournament, Southern will compete in the Warrior Invitational, hosted by Winona State University, on March 13-14 in Henderson, Nevada.
