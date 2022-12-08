JEFFERSON CITY, MO, DEC. 6, 2022 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced that
A portion of Missouri's Katy Trail State Park will be closed Monday through Friday each week through January to allow repairs to be made in the area of the rockslide near Logan Creek at Mile Post 117.9, two miles west of Portland.
The work also involves improvements and repairs to the trail, where the contractor will be removing loose rock material, building up the trail surface and installing a fence.
Trail users are asked to obey signage and be safe, as there is no officially recommended detour.
