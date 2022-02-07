It turns out that hours of snow plowing might be a good tune-up on the eve of a baseball doubleheader.
It certainly worked for Missouri Southern.
The Lions, just a day removed from shoveling snow off the turf at Warren Turner Field in order to make Monday’s twinbill playable, erupted for 32 hits in two games to claim wins of 13-1 (7 innings) and 15-9 over Winona State in Southern’s first two home contests of the season.
The triumphs lifted MSSU to a 2-1 record in the early season.
“We had to get to work (on Sunday) just to get the snow off the field,” MSSU head coach Bryce Darnell said. “It had to be done so we could play, and our guys did a good job of just working hard and getting everything ready. So, yeah, it was worth it today.”
The Lions accounted for a whopping 18 extra-base hits on the day with 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs.
“We feel like we have some guys who are back and are good college hitters,” Darnell said. “And we’ve added a few good hitters with guys like (Treghan) Parker, (Ryan) Doran, (Cole) Robinson and others. So I’m not necessarily surprised to see us swinging it this well early in the season.”
Perhaps no Southern players had a better day at the plate than returning MIAA Freshman of the Year Tommy Stevenson, who went 5 for 7 with six RBI and three home runs.
“I started off (seasons) slow in the last couple of years, but I’ve been seeing the ball well lately,” Stevenson said. “I’m just glad we got the wins. … It feels so amazing to be back out here. I’m so glad baseball is back at Warren Turner Field. It doesn’t get any better than this, and I know all of us are looking forward to another fun season.”
“Tommy has that ability in him to do that,” Darnell said of Stevenson’s performance on Monday. “When he’s seeing the ball well, he’s a tough out. It was good to see.”
Sophomore third baseman Henry Kusiak also had a standout day at the plate for the Lions, going 6 for 9 with seven RBI, two doubles, a triple and two home runs. Senior left fielder Jordan Fitzpatrick also went 6 for 9 and tallied four RBI and four doubles.
Freshman newcomers Treghan Parker, a Webb City product, and Nate Mieszkowski got in on the action with two and five hits, respectively, in the two-game stretch. Parker had a pair of doubles and Mieszkowski logged a triple.
MSSU 13, WSU 1
The first game of the day saw Southern jump out to a 10-0 lead by the end of the first inning. The Lions plated two runs in the first, two in the third and six runs in the fourth.
Winona State got on the scoreboard with a run in the top of the fifth before the Lions capped the scoring with three runs in the bottom of the inning. The two teams went scoreless in the next two innings before the game was called due to a seven-inning run-rule.
The Lions outhit the Warriors 14-4. Stevenson led the way with three hits, a homer and two RBI.
Junior right-hander Cole Woods picked up the win in his start, limiting WSU two one earned run and three hits while striking out 10 batters in five innings of work. Reliever Ryan Paschal tossed two scoreless innings and fanned four.
Dillon Whittaker was credited the loss after surrendering seven earned runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings. Cooper Kapanke drove in WSU’s lone run and finished 1 for 2.
MSSU 15, WSU 9
In the second game, MSSU jumped out to an 8-1 lead before Winona State stormed back with a five-run sixth to trim the deficit to 8-6.
The Lions responded right back with a five-run burst of its own in the bottom of the seventh. Fitzpatrick and Parker both logged RBI doubles before Doran, Ferguson and Mieszkowski recorded one RBI single apiece.
The Warriors plated two runs in the top of the eighth to make it a 13-8 ballgame before the Lions posted another two-run frame in the bottom half on an RBI double down the left-field line by Clay Milas.
A solo home run by Kapanke in the top of the ninth brought the game to its final score.
The Lions posted an 18-13 advantage in hits. Mieszkowski and Fitzpatrick both led the way for MSSU with four hits and one RBI in five plate appearances.
Starter Chase Bieter earned the win after limiting WSU to two earned runs and four hits in five innings of work. Eli Stoops surrendered three runs in 1/3 of an inning. Laif Hultine, Cale McCallister and Scott Duensing each allowed one run in relief.
Kapanke paced the Winona State batting lineup with three hits — including two home runs — and a game-high six RBI.
Cameron Kramer suffered the loss after surrendering eight earned runs and 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Missouri Southern and Winona State play the final game of their series on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.
