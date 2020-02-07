Top-seeded College Heights Christian School and the third-seeded Joplin junior varsity advanced to the championship game of the Mercy Warrior Classic with semifinal wins on Thursday night at McAuley Catholic High School.
College Heights defeated fourth-seeded Providence Christian Academy 79-71 and Joplin JV upset second-seeded Thomas Jefferson 48-47.
Connor Burton led College Heights with 29 points to surpass 1,000 points for his career. Miller Long added 21 and Jacob Bogar had 19 for the Cougars.
Glisic Vanja netted 22 points to top Providence, which trailed 40-39 at halftime.
Joplin JV scored the game’s last basket on a layup with eight seconds left. The Cavaliers turned it over at the three-second mark without a shot.
Fielding Campbell scored 12 points and Dominick Simmons 11 to lead Joplin JV, which held a 25-24 edge at intermission.
Dylan Dean-Heck topped Thomas Jefferson with 16 points and Dhruv Gheewala added 13.
In today’s girls semifinals, third-seeded McAuley takes on second-seeded Providence at 6 p.m. and top-seeded College Heights meets fourth-seeded Sheldon at 7:30.
The Saturday slate includes: 10 a.m. -- fifth place girls -- (5) Lamar JV vs. (6) College Heights JV; 11:30-- fifth place boys--(5) McAuley vs. (6) Sheldon; 1 p.m. --third-place girls; 2:30 -- third place boys --Thomas Jefferson vs. Providence; 4 p.m. -- girls championship; 5:30-- boys championship--(1) College Heights vs. (3) Joplin JV.
CARTHAGE GIRLS FALL
REPUBLIC, Mo. — Carthage’s girls suffered a 61-34 loss to Republic in Central Ozark Conference action.
Republic led 21-11 by the end of the first quarter and 35-17 at halftime. The hosts were up by 30 entering the fourth quarter.
Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 15 points and Kaitlyn Ragsdale added 14 for Republic (12-7, 3-1 COC). Hailey Fullerton and Kianna Yates scored eight points apiece to lead Carthage (11-9, 1-3 COC).
Carthage is at Neosho at 6 on Tuesday.
OZARK GIRLS 85, NEOSHO 30
OZARK, Mo.— The Tigers 29-7 by the end of the first quarter en route to the lopsided COC victory.
Anna Hitt scored 17 and Katie Mayes added 15 for Ozark (17-4, 4-0 COC). Maile Gindling scored eight and Brylee King added seven for Neosho (6-13, 0-4 COC).
Wheaton girls 47,thomas jefferson 24
Wheaton raced to a 26-9 lead at halftime in toppling host Thomas Jefferson.
Allison Whitman netted 18 points and Zoie Simpson 14 to pace the Bulldogs.
Alivia Beard and Sydney Stamps led the Cavaliers with 10 points apiece.
Thomas Jefferson (4-13) will play at Exeter at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
