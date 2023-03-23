Anything is possible.
At least as far as Princeton sophomore guard Blake Peters is concerned. His famous shout over the microphone after their 78-63 win over Missouri to reach the Sweet Sixteen is one of those March Madness memories that will likely remain a highlight of this year’s tournament.
And when Princeton takes the court against Creighton tonight at 8 p.m., a couple of proud grandparents with ties to Joplin will be in Louisville to watch Blake, their grandson, compete in one of the most popular sporting events in the world.
Peters, also known as Russ by his teammates, is the grandson of Russell and Gail Smith, who along with family are former owners of May’s City Drug in Joplin.
Blake’s mother, Shana Peters, is a 1992 graduate of Joplin High School. Her sister Myca (Smith) Stahl is also a former Eagle who graduated in 1992. Their late brother, Rusty Smith graduated in 1991 from JHS. Rusty was killed in a tragic car accident on black ice in the Adirondacks in 1995.
Blake, whose full name is Russell Blake Peters, was named after his late uncle.
The Smiths said they moved from Joplin after they retired about 12 years ago, but still return to visit friends each year.
Blake, who was referred to as the “Most Interesting Man in the NCAA Tournament,” by NJ.com, led the Princeton Tigers in their upset of Missouri, scoring 17 points in 15 minutes off the bench. Peters hit 5 of 8 treys to help propel the Tigers to the Sweet Sixteen. For the sophomore guard, who averaged 5.9 points per game this season, it tied his season best. Peters also netted 17 points in a Feb. 17 game against Brown on a much smaller stage.
Blake is indeed an interesting kid. He was nominated for an ESPY award alongside LeBron James his freshman year at Evanston Township (Ill.) High School. Though Blake did not win the award for Best Play of the Year for his 80-foot game winning buzzer beater, the video did attract a lot of attention for Peters.
Blake also is fluent in Mandarin and plays classical Spanish guitar. His grandmother Gail said he has expressed interest in entering the U.S. diplomatic corps and the international relations arena after graduation from Princeton.
“He’s always been very interested in world affairs,” Gail said. “We have had the fortune of being able to travel internationally with him several times and he just eats everything up. He’s like a sponge when we go on tours or when we are going places. He just relishes the fact that he is in different countries and is getting to see the culture.
“We’re not only proud of Blake on the basketball court, we are proud of Blake in every aspect of his life,” Gail said. “Everyone that knows Blake and knows us knows we have every right to be.”
Peters high school basketball resume speaks for itself.
As a four-year starter at ETHS, he graduated as the all-time leading scorer with 1,585 points. He also holds the school record for career 3-pointers (332), most treys in a season (114) and most 3-pointers in a single game (9.)
His grandparents share their time between Naples, Florida, in the winter and Chicago in the summer to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren.
They were able to attend the Ivy League Tournament, when Princeton got a guaranteed spot in the NCAA Tournament by defeating Yale 74-65 in the championship game. The Tigers went on to dispatch Arizona 59-55 before eliminating Missouri in the second round.
In a phone interview on Thursday, grandparents Russell and Gail shared their thoughts about their grandson ahead of leaving for Louisville for Friday’s game.
Gail said there was no way at a very young age to predict what athletic success Peters would have later in life.
“At that age, you could never know that he was going to be that successful,” Gail said. “But this is a passion for him. He has worked extremely hard to get where he is, so we are very proud of him.
“We just hope to see that Blake does well,” Gail added. “We talk to him every couple of weeks and we have told him from the get-go, ‘Have a good time. Just enjoy what you are doing “
Russell said he talks with Blake regularly on FaceTime, but he said he also writes him lots of notes.
“I try to take his euphoria and tame it a little, because he is such a positive kid. I just try to tame down his thoughts a little bit and bring him down to reality from time to time,” Russell said.
Blake’s grandfather also said his grandson’s most admirable trait is his work ethic.
“He’s up every morning at 5:30 or 6 o’clock lifting weights,” Russell said. “He’s done that since junior high school He just has a tremendous work ethic and it’s fun to hear him talk about what he does in school and what he does on the court.”
Russell also said the Princeton squad is a great group of young men.
“We got to visit with them when we were in Princeton for the Ivy League Tournament ,” Russell said. “Just one after another, they were the nicest young men. They really enjoy being around each other.”
Russell shared some final thoughts on his grandson.
“He’s just a tremendous kid,” Russell said. “We are so proud of him and wish him the best in the tournament . I know that he is going to do everything that he can to win that game ... so we’ll just have to watch and see how he does against Creighton.”
