About 300 swimmers gathered over the weekend at the Carthage Municipal Pool for a meet hosted by the Lamar Tigersharks as part of the TriState Swim Conference.
The meet, for those ages 5 to 18, was one of several this summer, but these events don't take place without the work of dedicated coaches and assistants.
Lamar and Carthage Coach Koleton Mahurin oversees about 70 children from both communities.
"With the Lamar pool being closed, we have had to move to Carthage for our practices and we have teamed up with Carthage to make it work for us," Mahurin said.
Mahurin said he runs both morning and evening practices and has several coaches coaches that help.
"It's not all on me," Mahurin said. "I have a lot of good help."
Mahurin also said the talent level of the children who participate is diverse.
"It's all the way from start up to high school swimmers that have a really good chance at college."
Swimmer Ryan Davis, 18, a recent graduate of Lamar High School, as well as an offensive tackle for the Tigers and a pitcher for the high school baseball team, said he began swimming competitively at 4 years old.
"My sister is older than me, and she was part of the swim team," Davis said. "I would always go to the practices, and eventually I just made up my mind that I was tired of sitting there and watching her practice and that I actually wanted to start swimming, so I hopped right in and told the coach, 'I'm ready to start.'"
Being midseason, the coach asked Davis to wait until the next season, but Davis said he used his powers of persuasion on the coach, who relented. Davis competed in his first race that very night.
"I hopped in, swam and went on from there," Davis said.
Davis said his favorite event is the backstroke.
"It was the first race I swam when I was 4, so from the start that has just been my go-to, I think," Davis said.
Fifteen years after his first meet, Davis was honored on Saturday, before the start of his last race day. He said his competitive career is over after this season, but he could see himself helping mentor young swimmers in the future.
One former swimmer who came up in TriState Swim was John Glenn, who now serves as an assistant for the Joplin Stingrays.
"This is a actually my first year coaching," Glenn said. "But I swam for seven years before this, for the Stingrays and Joplin High School as well."
Glenn said while some swimmers compete throughout their youth, their is a drop-off around the the 15- to 18-year-old age range.
"But we have a lot of legacy swimmers whose older siblings swam and now the younger ones are coming in," Glenn said.
"Some of them use summer swim as conditioning for when they get into high school," Glenn said. "But I love seeing the kids progress and I try to make summer swim as exciting as high school and more than just conditioning for the off-season."
Madelyn Kennedy, 17, swims for the Carthage Kraken. Like Davis, she is a multi-sport athlete who plays tennis and throws the javelin at Carthage High School.
Kennedy began swimming as a child, then left, but returned three years ago to compete again.
"I swam for awhile when I was younger and started again three years ago," Kennedy said. "I've been swimming for Kraken for two years."
Coach Braden McBride at Carthage talked her into coming back.
Kennedy, a distance swimmer who completes in the breast stroke, said during her absence from the sport, it was the friends she made in swimming that she missed the most.
Glenn said his favorite thing about competitive swimming as a kid was the swim community itself.
"And it probably put a little more competitiveness in my head," Glenn said.
He also said coaching has been a rewarding experience.
"We've got a bunch of amazing kids," Glenn said. "We're catching a lot of best times, which I love to see. I light up. That's one of the best feelings, honestly."
