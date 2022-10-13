The Missouri Department of Conservation and the Wildcat Glades Friends Group have partnered for family programs on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22 at the Shoal Creek Conservation Education Center, 201 W. Riviera Drive.
“Conservation Families: Ghostly Glades: Jinkies! Glade Mysteries" will be presented from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 21 and from 4:30-8 p.m. on Oct. 22.
People can register for these events at www.bit.ly/GhostlyGlades or by e-mailing maddie@wildcatglades.org.
On both evenings, families can walk through the glades around the Shoal Creek Center and learn about the animals that can be found there from MDC staff and members of the Wildcat Glades Friends Group.
Both evenings will also feature refreshments and a surprise photo opportunity.
Topping off both evenings will be an appearance by Astro, the labrador that’s a member of MDC’s Canine Unit. Astro’s handler, Polk County Conservation Agent Cpl. Susan Swem, will explain the canine unit’s role with MDC and Astro will demonstrate his skills. These demonstrations will be at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Oct. 21 and 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Oct. 22.
People can learn more about the Oct. 21 event at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187745
Details about the Oct. 22 event are at: https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187746
