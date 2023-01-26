JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is reminding state landowners who get no-cost or reduced-cost deer and turkey landowner hunting permits through its Landowner Permit Application process that it may be time to reaffirm or update the property information they submitted to MDC.
Under the application process, Missouri landowners with at least 20 acres who want to receive free or reduced-cost landowner deer and turkey permits for their qualifying properties must submit information to MDC for those properties. Landowners must also reaffirm or update their property information every three years to continue to receive the free permits.
Landowners who applied in 2020 will need to reaffirm or update their property information before receiving permits for 2023.
The department will be emailing landowners who enrolled in 2020 with information and instructions on reaffirming or updating their property information. Landowners without email will receive a letter from MDC with information and instructions on reaffirming or updating their property information.
Landowners can complete the simple reaffirmation process online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits. Once logged in to Manage Your Account, click Manage My Landowner Permit Application and select the Reaffirm or Remove button for each property listed. Landowners can also add newly acquired or other qualifying property not previously included. Once all property has been reviewed and saved, landowners will be able to request their landowner permits as soon as they become available for the season.
For more information on the permits, including qualifications, benefits, and the application process, go to mdc.mo.gov/permits/landowner-permits.
