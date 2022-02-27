The Pittsburg State offense was seemingly in mid-season form in its MIAA baseball opener against Missouri Southern on Sunday.
The Gorillas erupted for 31 runs in two games as they claimed wins of 10-4 and 21-8 (7 innings) over the Lions at Warren Turner Field. PSU amassed 32 hits en route to the twinbill sweep.
Pittsburg State moved its season record to 6-6 overall and 2-0 in conference play, while Southern saw a four-game win streak snap and fell to 7-7 overall and 0-2 in MIAA play.
The two teams will wrap up their conference series with a final game on Monday at 3 p.m. at Warren Turner Field.
PSU 10, MSSU 4
The Gorillas tallied 13 hits en route to the six-run victory that opened the doubleheader.
A solo home run by Kaden Fowler gave PSU a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning before Southern took its first lead of the day with RBI doubles by Henry Kusiak and Clay Milas to go up 2-1 in the bottom of the first.
Pittsburg State reclaimed control in the third when it plated four runs on three hits to take a 5-2 advantage. The frame was highlighted by a two-run double by Ryan Koval as well as RBI at-bats by Jordan Maxson and Caleb Carr.
The Gorillas added to their lead in the fourth when Maxson singled to left field to plate two more runs for a 7-2 lead.
MSSU had one-run showings in sixth and eighth innings thanks to a solo home run by Tommy Stevenson — his sixth long ball of the season — and then a RBI groundout to first base by Treghan Parker.
However, the Gorillas iced the game with three more insurance runs on a home run by Garrett McGowan, who finished 2 for 4 with a homer, a double, a walk and two runs scored.
Mason Hartman, Fowler, Maxson, McGowan, Koval and Cruz Aranda each logged two hits for PSU. McGowan and Maxson led the team with three RBI apiece.
Jordan Fitzpatrick, Kusiak and Milas paced the MSSU offense with two hits apiece. Parker had a triple, while Fitzpatrick, Kusiak and Milas each doubled. The Lions tallied nine hits as a team.
Tanner Lane improved to 1-1 on the season after limiting MSSU to three runs (two earned) and seven hits while striking out six batters in seven innings. Zach Nagel tossed two innings in relief and surrendered one earned run and two hits.
Logan VanWey fell to 0-2 on the season after allowing seven earned runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Jacob Davis allowed three earned runs and five hits in 5 1/3 innings in relief.
PSU 21, MSSU 8 (7 INNINGS)
In the second game, the PSU offense picked up where it left off as it erupted for three seven-run showings in the second, third and fifth innings.
It was MSSU that drew first blood in the game after a two-run home run by Doran and a two-run triple by Nate Mieszkowski gave the Lions a quick 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
But that advantage didn’t last long.
PSU answered in the top of the second with seven runs on seven hits to take the lead. The frame saw Carr drive in a pair runs while Aranda, Cade Clemons, Hector Carillo, Fowler and McGowan drove in one run apiece.
MSSU mustered four more runs the rest of the way, plating two in the bottom of the second and two more in the fifth before succumbing to the loss by run-rule.
The Gorillas finished with a whopping 19 hits. Maxson finished 5 for 6 with three RBI and a double, McGowan went 3 for 5 with three RBI and a double. Cruz also tallied three hits and had a pair of doubles and two RBI.
Southern recorded 12 hits of its own and was paced by Kusiak and Mieszkowski, who tallied three hits apiece. Doran homered twice and had four RBI, and Mieszkowski drove in three runs.
PSU starter Peyton Ingalls moved to 2-1 in the early season after surrendering six earned runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Brett Wiemers tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings in relief.
MSSU had to go deep in its bullpen to complete the game. Starter Chase Beiter (1-1) was one of seven different pitchers the Lions used, and he ended up suffering the loss after allowing six earned runs and seven hits in 1 2/3 innings.
