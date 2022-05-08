PITTSBURG, Kan. — Stunned members of the Missouri Southern baseball team stood in silence inside their dugout as they watched Pittsburg State’s postgame celebration on Sunday afternoon at Al Ortolani Field.
It was an hour or so prior that the Lions were seemingly in the driver’s seat to clinch the series win in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA tournament. After plating seven runs in the top of the fifth, Southern held a 13-5 lead and was 4 1/2 innings away from taking a 2-1 series victory and extending its postseason life.
PSU, however, had different plans.
Aided by 20 hits on the day, the third-seeded Gorillas closed the game with 12 unanswered runs and shut out the sixth-seeded Lions in the final four innings to pull off a dramatic 17-13 comeback victory.
PSU, improving to 31-19 on the season, advanced to the conference tournament’s round of four while MSSU saw its season come to a close with a 29-23 record.
“We just weren’t able to hold them off,” MSSU coach Bryce Darnell said. “I’m really at a loss for what to say. It wasn’t a lack of trying. I think our guys competed hard, but it just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”
The back-and-forth rubber game included four lead changes. PSU rallied from eight runs down to take the final advantage in the bottom of the eighth when Garrett McGowan blasted a two-run home run to left field for a 14-13 lead.
The Gorillas wound up plating five runs on four hits in the eighth.
“When they (the Lions) took that big lead, I just told our guys to stay together and don’t back down,” PSU coach Bob Fornelli said. “We were down 7-0 after two outs last weekend at Washburn, and we stayed the course. We lost that game 10-8, but we learned a lot about ourselves. So we had two big innings today and it propelled us to getting a win.”
The Gorillas’ other big inning came in the seventh when a two-out rally resulted in six runs. Jordan Maxson opened the scoring in the frame with a grand slam homer to left-center field before Conner Van Cleave and Austin Bonnel recorded back-to-back singles to trim the Southern lead to 13-12.
The PSU comeback bid began in the bottom of the fifth when Braeden Hinton drove in Bonnel on an RBI single to right field.
“We talked I think in the fifth inning when we scored one run, and I never saw a lack of focus, concentration or anything like that from my guys,” Fornelli said. “We felt like we had a lot of chances in the early innings to score and we didn’t do it. But we finally found a way.”
Perhaps the most important ingredient in PSU’s comeback bid was reliever Jordan Mendenhall, who tossed the final 4 2/3 innings and limited MSSU to no runs and five hits while striking out four batters. He picked up the win to move to 4-1 on the season.
“Jordan Mendenhall won the game for us,” Fornelli said. “You can say anything else, but Jordan came in and threw four zeroes. That gave us every opportunity.”
Mendenhall was one of six arms the Gorillas used in the game. Van Cleave started and allowed three earned runs in 1 2/3 innings, while relievers Bennett Scherer, Tanner Lane, Paul Panduro and AJ Calhoon surrendered a combined nine earned runs in 2 2/3 innings.
The Lions used five pitchers in the game. Chase Beiter lasted the longest and allowed five earned runs and nine hits while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings. However, four of the runs he surrendered came on McGowan’s grand slam in the eighth, which led to Beiter’s exit from the game.
MSSU starter Laif Hultine surrendered five earned runs and four hits in two innings of work. Relievers Scott Duensing, Ryan Paschal and Cale McCallister allowed a combined seven earned runs in 1 1/3.
Southern’s seven-run showing in the fifth was highlighted by a grand slam by Drew Davis as well as a solo homer by Tommy Stevenson, an RBI sacrifice fly by Matt Miller and an RBI single by Henry Kusiak.
PSU drew first blood with two runs in the first before MSSU took its first lead on a three-run homer by Treghan Parker in the second. A two-run triple by Davis in the third extended the Lions’ advantage to 5-2.
Maxson had a three-run blast in the third to tie the game at 5-5 before Southern reclaimed the lead in the fourth on a solo home run by Chayton Beck.
Davis finished 3 for 5 with a home run, a triple and six RBI to pace MSSU at the plate.
Maxson logged four hits in six plate appearances and recorded three homers, a double and a whopping nine RBI.
PSU will take on second-seeded Northeastern State, a 2-0 series victor over seventh-seeded Rogers State, on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Edmond, Oklahoma, to continue play in the MIAA tournament. Top-seeded Central Missouri will take on fifth-seeded Washburn at noon.
Sunday marked the end of the collegiate careers of MSSU seniors Beiter, Duensing, Paschal, Jordan Fitzpatrick, Logan VanWey and Clay Milas.
“Honestly, we did have some unique situations this year that didn’t work in our favor, but this wasn’t where we wanted to end,” Darnell said. “That’s not the goal of our program. The goal is to be a top MIAA team, and we fell short this year. … But we’ll regroup. I thought our seniors did an awesome job in leading. We’ll definitely miss those guys and won’t forget the contributions they made to this program.”
