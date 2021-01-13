The NCAA Division II Management Council has a big to-do list for 2021.
Progress on the social justice front and continued work on potential adoption and implementation of the new NCAA name, image, and likeness legislation will require careful planning and execution.
Restarting competitions and reinstating championships in the face of continued COVID-19 concerns is a top priority.
So is developing and implementing a plan to rebuild the division’s reserve fund after the financial impact of COVID-19.
Leading those tasks and that council as chair will be Pittsburg State athletics director Jim Johnson, marking the fourth time in 24 years that a member of the MIAA has served in that role.
It’s one that Johnson, who will begin his term on Friday and continue until January 2022, doesn’t take lightly.
“To serve as chair of the council after three years of participation, and especially during a critical time with several high-priority initiatives, is an honor,” Johnson said. “The decisions made in the coming year directly impact Pittsburg State and the MIAA, so I look forward to leading these efforts.”
The current NCAA Division II governance structure was established in 1997, creating both a Presidents Council and a Management Council. The division is comprised of 23 conferences and more than 310 schools. The Presidents Council is comprised of 16 college presidents, while the Management Council is comprised of athletics directors, senior woman administrators, conference commissioners, faculty athletics representatives and student-athletes from each conferences.
Johnson’s appointment to lead the management council represents another milestone: PSU is just the third school to have had leadership on both councils in the 24-year period since the establishment of the governance structure. President Steve Scott served as chair of the Presidents Council in 2017.
Chairing the management council is time consuming, with a lot of time spent in face-to-face or virtual meetings, travel and project work outside of meetings. Johnson is grateful for the support of his colleagues who help make that possible. The role also includes serving in an ex-officio role on the NCAA Board of Governors.
“We have a great team at Pitt State, so I’m able to balance my role as director of intercollegiate athletics with these new responsibilities,” Johnson said. “Our student-athletes and coaches deserve to have their interests championed at the conference and national level, and it’s part of my job to do that.”
He noted that the council stands on the shoulders of administrators who have provided past leadership and on those of the staff at the NCAA national office.
“The current members of the management council are an extremely intelligent, engaging and hard-working group of individuals who believe in the division and in the student-athlete experience we provide,” Johnson said. “I look forward to working with them to restore that experience to pre-pandemic levels, which is no small undertaking. I know we’ll approach this with the care, thoughtfulness and resourcefulness it requires.”
Johnson has served on numerous Division II committees including Planning and Finance Committee, Championships Committee, Membership Committee, Men’s Basketball Committee, Football Committee and as president of the Division II Athletic Director’s Association in 2018-19. He was twice selected as an NACDA/Under Armour Athletic Director of the Year (2013-14, 2019-20).
Scott said Johnson was a natural choice to lead the management council.
“Intercollegiate athletics at PSU provides an important contribution to our community both culturally and economically and serves as the core of loyalty to our institution for many alumni and fans,” Scott said. “We take it seriously and believe strongly that it’s important to be at the table at the conference and national level, perhaps now more than ever. I’m very confident that Jim’s leadership will move the division forward.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.