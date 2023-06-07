CASSVILLE, Mo. — A public meeting is planned June 29 for Roaring River and Big Sugar Creek state parks.
Missouri State Parks said the informational meetings are held to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans for the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
The public is invited to attend these informational meetings to provide input and comments and ask questions. Park team members will be present to answer questions and provide information.
The meetings for Roaring River and Big Sugar will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at the River Shelter in Roaring River State Park, 12716 Farm Road 2239 in Cassville. For more information, call 417-847-2539.
Source: Missouri Department of Natural Resources
