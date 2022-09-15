Table Rock State Park will hold a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, for the public to provide input and comments and to ask questions about the park and its operations.
Park team members will be present to answer questions and provide information.
These informational meetings are being held virtually or in-person in all state parks and historic sites to help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings will inform the public on the current status and future plans of the park or historic site and offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities.
The meeting will be held at the shelter in Table Rock State Park at 5272 Highway 165 in Branson.
To learn more about this meeting call 573-883-3603.
