Carthage basketball players Joel Pugh and Kianna Yates have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Jan. 1.
JOEL PUGH
Pugh was named Most Valuable Player at the Rolla US Bank Holiday Tournament after scoring 38 points in a three-game stretch for the Tigers.
The 5-foot-11 senior guard scored nine points in a 60-37 win over Lincoln College Prep, 12 points in a 62-27 win over Warrensburg and 17 points in a 58-44 win in the championship over host Rolla.
Pugh also made seven total 3-pointers in the final two games of the tournament, making him the all-time program leader for made 3s for the Carthage boys with over 140. The previous program mark of 133 career triples was set by Desmond Buerge, who graduated from CHS in 2011.
“Joel has really, really improved his off-the-ball game and his strength and athleticism,” Carthage boys coach Nathan Morris said. “He’s worked extremely hard over the years to add some size, and he had a fantastic summer while he was playing on the AAU circuit. … I think that was huge for his overall game.
“He’s able to attack the rim a little bit more this year, which obviously opens up his offense even more. Then when you throw in kids like Justin Ray, Max Templeman, Britt Coy and Clay Kinder around him that can all shoot the ball, that opens things up as well.”
Pugh followed up his MVP showing at the Rolla tournament with a 17-point effort on Tuesday in a 57-40 setback to Nixa.
KIANNA YATES
A 5-foot-5 junior guard, Yates averaged 22 points in a four-game stretch to help lead the Carthage girls to a fourth-place finish at the Pink and White Lady Basketball Classic in Springfield.
Yates was among the top five scorers for the entire tournament. She and her Carthage teammates claimed wins of 56-49 over Ozark and 57-56 over Lebanon to open the four-day event before suffering setbacks of 55-39 to Republic and 58-46 to Cabot in the third-place game.
“Kianna had a great week throughout the Pink and White tournament,” Carthage girls coach Scott Moore said. “The impressive part is how she was able to do what she did against some really good competition. We played four ranked teams while over there, and they all threw a lot of double teams at her and tried to trap her every time she caught the ball. So it’s pretty impressive for a kid to handle all of that and still average 22 points a game while leading us in assists and being second on the team in rebounds. It was an all-around solid effort by her.
“She definitely leads us by example. She never takes a play off and she’s always going full speed in practice and in games. So we really like that she sets the tempo for our team. And then she works hard in the classroom, too. So that parlays off of the court. It’s a great kid to have as the face of our program right now.”
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Athletes selected on Jan. 15 will be based on performances from Jan. 3-8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.