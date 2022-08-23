The Pittsburg Purple Dragons will be under new leadership in the 2022 football season as 18-year coach Josh Lattimer takes the helm of the program.
Lattimer is just the third football head coach for Pittsburg since 1965, joining longtime coaches Larry Garman, Merle Clark and Tom Nickelson. Nickelson stepped down from the role at the end of last season after guiding the Purple Dragons to a 71-36 record in a 24-year stretch.
Lattimer was previously the school’s strength and conditioning coach. Before joining PHS, he was a defensive line coach at Pittsburg State from 2017-2020. He also spent a stint at Northeastern State as the team’s defensive coordinator after spending one season as a prep head coach at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa in 2013.
“(I) took this job because of the rich tradition of the program,” Lattimer said. “We are going to bring D.A.T. (discipline, accountability and toughness) to the program. A brand of football that other teams don’t want to play.
“Communication is the key to success. We need to train together to gain team chemistry. The tighter we are, the better we are. The closer we are, the better we are.”
Lattimer assumes a relatively young and inexperienced squad that returns just six starters from last year’s team that finished 6-4.
Pittsburg saw its season come to a close in a 31-0 loss to DeSoto in the regional round of the Kansas Class 5A playoffs. The bright spot in the campaign was a four-game win streak that saw the Purple Dragons top Fort Scott, Wichita South, Lansing and Kansas City Wyandotte by an average of 27 points per game.
The team’s group of returning starters will include seniors Mike Fernandez (OL/DL), Jackson Turnbull (TE/DE), Jackson McKechnie (K/P) and Ethan Rhodes (RB/LB) as well as juniors Ayden Davis (OL) and Noah Rogers (OL/DL).
Pittsburg will have eight other notable returners in seniors Cruz Lopez (WR/DB) and JaQuan Augustin (OL/DE), along with juniors Beau Pasteur (WR/DB), Tucker Akins (QB/DB), Wyatt Rink (RB-DB), Grant O’Doherty (RB/DB), Trevor Pepper (RB/DB) and Austin Jasso (OL/DL).
“All seniors will be expected to lead by example on and off the field,” Lattimer said. “We are going to be a young team. Therefore, we are counting on our seniors to be great leaders for us.”
Lattimer added that the team’s running game could potentially be its biggest strength in the upcoming campaign.
“Our running game is going to be a big factor on the turnout of the games we play,” he said. “Defensively, we are going to be able to mix things up to hopefully give teams problems.”
The Purple Dragons will open their season on Sept. 2 at home against Emporia.
