A special 2021 campaign saw the Frontenac Raiders go 10-3 en route to their fifth state championship game appearance in their program’s history.
After claiming consecutive Class 3A state playoffs wins over Galena (31-6), Rock Creek (42-26) and Holton (32-13), the Bulldogs were upended in the state title game by Andale (53-0).
“We had a great group of kids that really worked hard all season,” 11th-year Frontenac coach Mark Smith said. “We started playing some really good football at the end of the year in all three phases of the game and made a great run in the playoffs to make it to the state championship game.
“The seniors provided great leadership for our team, and we had a lot of kids play extremely well and make big contributions. The kids made it fun to come to practice every day and work hard. We had a very close knit group, and hopefully we can build off of that moving forward.”
The Raiders, with just three returning starters from last year’s squad, will be a young and inexperienced squad in 2022. Smith said it might be “the youngest team we have a had at Frontenac since I have been here.”
Senior Mario Menghini, a 6-foot-3, 195-pound running back and corner back, will be one of a handful of seniors who will be leaned on for leadership. Menghini was an all-state and all-league performer last season after amassing 1,600 total yards and 15 touchdowns on offense while tallying six interceptions and a plethora of tackles on defense.
Fellow seniors Jack Lusker, a linebacker who recorded 41 tackles, and tight end and defensive end Dylan Witthuhn will take on the team’s leadership roles as well, along with junior returning starter Peyton McDonald, who registered 42 tackles at linebacker.
“We have a young team this year and we will have a lot of inexperience at the varsity level,” Smith said. “We will need our seniors to lead the charge, led by Mario Menghini, Jack Lusker and Dylan Witthuhn. They all have varsity experience and have worked hard to have a great season.”
The team will also depend on as many as nine sophomores and seven juniors in the upcoming campaign.
“We will need our juniors and sophomores to step up and lead because they will also be a big part of our team success this season. We will have to have a chip on our shoulders and prove the doubters wrong this season.”
GIRARD TROJANS
The Girard Trojans had a breakout 2021 season as they won their first 10 games and rolled to CNC and district titles before falling to Holton in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A playoffs.
With a 10-1 final record, it marked the program’s winningest season since 2006 when Girard finished 10-3.
“We had a lot of new faces playing for us and they continued to buy in and improve each week with what we were doing on both sides of the ball,” sixth-year Girard coach Neal Philpot said. “Maintaining a focus on how we prepare was our biggest challenge. It was a valuable lesson because I think we did a good job of focusing on ourselves and how we prepare, and it showed in our success.”
The Trojans will return 12 starters in 2022, including six that are all-CNC performers from last season.
Quarterback Luke Niggemann, a senior, was a second-team all-conference awardee on offense after throwing for 1,041 yards and 19 touchdowns. Joining him in the offensive backfield will be fellow second-team all-CNC awardee Alex Coester, a senior running back who amassed 754 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Senior offensive lineman Ryan Jarboe and senior defensive lineman Adam Shireman are returning second-team all-conference performers as well. Senior slot receiver and senior defensive lineman Juan Pizarro were both honorable mentions.
“We have a lot of seniors returning,” Philpot said. “We will be looking for all of them to be our leaders.”
Despite a strong veteran class, the team will not be as deep as it was a year ago and will have to rely on several new faces playing key roles, according to Philpot.
“(The expectation) is to prepare each week to be 1-0 and put ourselves in a position to be successful,” he said. “If we do that, then we will have a chance to win our district and make a playoff run again.”
ST. MARY’S COLGAN PANTHERS
The St. Mary’s Colgan Panthers are set to return 10 starters from last year’s squad that finished 4-5 after seeing its season come to a close in a 48-36 loss to Humboldt in the Class 2A quarterfinals.
The highlight from the 2021 campaign for Colgan was a four-game win streak that included triumphs over Fredonia, Southeast-Cherokee, Neodesha and Erie.
“As with every year, one of the most fulfilling parts of the season is watching the juniors and seniors grow as leaders and step into the role as upperclassmen leaders,” sixth-year Colgan coach Shawn Seematter said. “They did a nice job as a several of them did not have a lot of experience, so they had a lot to learn. “Helping them grow and seeing them relish in those roles was fulfilling.
“Also, watching all the young guys we were playing get baptized by fire and perform well against good teams was a positive. They showed tremendous growth throughout the season.”
Headlining the team in 2022 will be first-team all-district honorees Brody Kannarr, Cooper Simmons and Tucker Harrell.
Kannarr, a senior two-way lineman, is a four-year starter on offense and recorded 58 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack on defense last year.
Simmons, a junior running back and linebacker, rushed for 563 yards and nine touchdowns while tallying 94 tackles and three tackles for loss on defense.
Harrell is a junior wide receiver and defensive back who who totaled more than 600 yards of offense and seven touchdowns while logging 74 tackles and one interception.
Other returning starters to keep an eye on are junior all-district honorable mention Jade Tenry, senior tight end and linebacker Carter Jacquinot, senior wide receiver and defensive back Colin Hite, senior wide receiver and defensive back Keagan Fleming and junior two-way lineman Tristan Voss.
“We have a lot of returning starters with a lot of varsity experience,” Seematter said. “Brody Kannarr, Colin Hite, Keagan Fleming and Carter Jacquinot will be our seniors who all started on both sides of the ball last year. These guys will look to provide a lot of leadership as the seniors and as the guys with returning varsity experience because they know how difficult our league is and what it takes to play at the varsity level.
“Further, several incoming juniors — Cooper Simmons, Tucker Harrell and Jade Tenry — started on both sides of the ball last year and contributed a lot as sophomores. This experience and ability to perform at the varsity level early will make them immediate leaders next year as well.”
