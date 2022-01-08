Evan Rea poured in a game-high 29 points to help lead the Nevada boys basketball team to a 66-63 overtime victory over Carl Junction in the seventh-place game of the Kaminsky Classic on Saturday at Joplin High School.
The back-and-forth contest saw a 54-54 tie at the end of regulation before the Tigers (2-10) went on a 12-9 spurt in the OT period to claim their second win of the season. The Bulldogs fell to 3-10.
The game featured 10 lead changes and eight ties. Nevada jumped out to a 14-11 lead at the end of the opening stanza before Carl Junction took control in the second quarter for a 27-26 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs led by as many as six points in the third quarter before the Tigers stormed back to tie the game at the end of the period.
Nevada, shooting 42.9% (24 of 56) from the floor as a team, had one other scorer in double figures in Brice Budd, who tallied 11 points on 4 of 10 shooting from the field, 2 of 6 shooting from 3-point range and 1 of 1 shooting from the free-throw line. Rea amassed his 29 points by going 11 of 17 from the floor, 1 of 4 from long range and 6 of 7 from the charity stripe.
Rea also logged four rebounds, two assists and five steals while Leo Gayman grabbed a team-high eight boards and scored five points. Cade Beshore chipped in eight points and dished out two assists.
Carl Junction shot 43.4% (23 of 53) from the field and was led in scoring by Kyler Perry and Josh Cory, who tallied 22 and 15 points, respectively. Perry also had four assists and four steals. Ayden Bard, who grabbed a team-high nine rebounds, finished in double figures with 11 points.
Both teams return to play on Tuesday, with Carl Junction traveling to Carthage and Nevada playing host to Lamar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.