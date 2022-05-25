Tim Stillings, Morrisville, caught a 7-pound, 8-ounce walleye from the Sac River on May 16 using a trotline, breaking the previous alternative methods record of 6-pounds, 14-ounces set in 2018.
“We run trotlines for catfish,” Stillings explained. “It’s somewhat of a dying art. A lot of people don’t do it anymore. But this was the first walleye we’ve caught on a trotline, and it happened to be a state record.”
Stillings said he considers this record a joint accomplishment with his friend, Jake Myers.
MDC staff verified the fish’s weight on a certified scale in Bolivar. This is the third state record fish caught in 2022.
Missouri state record fish are recognized in two categories: pole-and-line and alternative methods. Alternative methods include: trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, gig, bow, crossbow, underwater spearfishing, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or atlatl.
For more information on state record fish, visit http://bit.ly/2efq1vl.
