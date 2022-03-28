VERONA, Mo. — It was just the first game of the season for the McAuley Catholic baseball team, but Kable Reichardt was seemingly in midseason form.
The junior pitcher tossed a complete game and allowed just one run and one hit to help lift the Warriors to a 7-1 win over Verona on Monday afternoon at Verona High School.
Reichardt struck out 10 batters and walked just a pair in seven innings of work. The win marked the first of coach Bryan Jones' career for McAuley.
McAuley managed to build a 3-1 advantage through the first two innings before it added four more insurance runs in the top of the fifth.
The Warriors outhit the Wildcats 12-1 and went error-free out in the field.
Michael Parrigon went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a triple, two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored.
Joe Staton finished 3 for 4 and crossed home plate three times, while Jonathon Jones and Rocco Bazzano-Joseph both went 2 for 2 with two RBI. Kendall Jones tripled and drove in one run.
The Warriors will be back in action on Wednesday to take on Sarcoxie at 4:30 p.m. in Sarcoxie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.