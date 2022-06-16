A breakout sophomore season saw Seneca wrestler Isabella Renfro come three points shy of claiming the first girls state title in program history.
Nonetheless, what a season it was.
Renfro, who went 36-2 in the winter en route to a runner-up finish at the 174-pound weight class, has been named the Globe’s girl wrestler of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
The MSHSAA Girls State Championships saw Renfro win her first three matches to become the Indians’ first female state finalist in school history. She officially punched her ticket to the title match with a first-period fall over Plattsburg senior Payge Fuller in the semifinals.
Renfro went on to suffer a narrow 5-3 loss in the finals to Kickapoo junior Wendy Riley-Washington, who Renfro had beaten by fall one week earlier in the championship match of the District 3 tournament.
“She’s tough, very tough, and I was really proud to see the hard work and focus she had to make it where she did,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said of Renfro. “The thing about the finals was that we just ran out of time. It’s one of those things where both girls battled and probably didn’t deserve to lose, but we just ran out of time unfortunately. We kind of had the girl where we wanted her.
“It was still an outstanding season for Isabella and one she can definitely build on moving forward. Like I said, she was just a sophomore this year.”
The Seneca grappler’s only two losses of the season came against Riley-Washington, who ended the season with a 30-1 record. The Kickapoo standout picked up a third-period fall over Renfro in the finals of the Seneca Tournament, which marked their first meeting of the year in early January.
The mid-season loss served as an extra bit of motivation for Renfro, according to Sill.
“Isabella was cruising through the season, and then after the first of the year, we had our first tournament and she took a loss,” Sill said. “It was kind of an unexpected loss. But from that, she refocused, got things lined out and eventually avenged that loss in the district finals.
“The (rubber match) in the state finals didn’t end up going our way, but just seeing her work harder and trying to refocus on some of her goals, that was pretty cool to see. She bounced back in a big way.”
Renfro claimed six tournament titles on the season, winning her brackets at the Diamond State Invitational, the Nixa Invite, the Ms. Claus Texas Slam, the Gem City Scramble, the Big 8 Tournament and the District 3 Tournament.
Sill said Renfro, the daughter of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M athletic director and head men’s wrestling coach Joe Renfro, aims to wrestle at the collegiate level after the conclusion of her prep career.
“She has a lot of history with wrestling and can relate and speak to her dad about things — not only about her season, but also her dad’s and what some of his athletes have gone through,” Sill said. “She’s pretty determined to go on and wrestle at the next level. She’s wrestling some freestyle tournaments, and that’s the style they wrestle in college. … But, yes, I think college wrestling is definitely a big goal of hers.”
