ROGERS, Ark. — The Army Corps of Engineers will open some of its most popular Beaver Lake parks for the season on April 1.
However, some park reopenings will be delayed because contracts to clean restrooms and other facilities have not been awarded. Certain sections of camping areas will remain closed until those service contracts are in place. The parks affected are Dam Site River, Prairie Creek and Horseshoe Bend.
The following areas will remain closed until contract cleaning services can be provided: Dam Site River sites 38-59 (Parker Bottoms camping loop), Prairie Creek Park sites 90-112, and Horseshoe Bend Park sites 126-188.
Park ranger staff will be performing daily cleanings of facilities in addition to their normal duties in order to provide limited cleaning services in areas that reopen.
A reservation closure will be placed on the campsites in those areas for April. Visitors with reservations in the closed areas will be given the option to cancel their reservation and receive a full refund or to keep the reservation in place. If the campsite reopens before their arrival date, visitors will be able to camp on their reserved campsite.
If the campsite does not reopen before the first day of their reservation, the reservation will be canceled and a full refund will be processed.
For questions, call the Beaver Lake project office at 479-636-1210.
More information can be found at www.swl.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/littlerockusace and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/usacelittlerock.
