Johnny Mallatt might be retired, but don’t get the long-time southeast Kansas football coach talking football unless you’re prepared to sit for a while.
Mallatt has worked to put his love for coaching football on paper, writing three books about coaching and teaching the wing-bone offense, a style of offense geared specifically to middle school and high school football teams at smaller schools, but sometimes seen at the college and pro levels.
And recently, Mallatt, who retired from coaching at Riverton, Kansas, last year, received word that his latest book, “Coaching Football’s Wing-Bone Offenss; 2nd Edition,” has been selected to a list of best football coaching books of all time by BookAuthority, one of the leading authorities on rating books in all fields.
Mallatt said he was honored to make the list and really enjoyed helping younger coaches as they look for ways to excel on the gridiron.
“The wing-bone is like a hybrid version of the wing-t offense, which has been around since 1950,” Mallatt said. “The wing-t originated at the University of Delaware. When I played football, I was a wing-t quarterback. So I grew up with it. When I graduated and started coaching, I knew I was going to run that particular offense. I’ve kind of juked around with it and made some changes. It’s a good offense for junior high and high school. I think the biggest kick I get out of it is when younger coaches buy my book, and they’ll call me and ask me questions, and I try to help them if I can. I enjoy that more than anything.”
Mallatt retired in 2021 after 50 years of coaching across the area. He coached at Riverton, Galena, Baxter Springs, and Pittsburg in Kansas. He also coached in Lamar in Missouri and at Missouri Southern State University.
The book, along with Mallatt’s other titles, can be found at Amazon.com.
The summary on that site says; “This book presents the fundamentals and philosophy of the wing-bone offense, including option attack, counter attack, and passing plays. Coaching Football’s Wing-Bone Offense is a simple but sound approach to the development of an offensive system that can help football coaches develop successful programs at the youth league, middle school, or high school levels of competition. This book will provide all the information you ll need to make the wing-bone offense a potential winner for you, if executed properly.”
The book has been endorsed by people like Chuck Smith, who coached for years at St. Mary’s Colgan High School in Pittsburg; Bart Tatum, who coached at Missouri Southern; and H.T. Kinney, former offensive coordinator at Southern.
“I’ve coached 50 years I’ve seen a lot of changes, but kids are kids. I don’t care what era I’ve coached them in, kids are kids,” Mallatt said. “But these days, with all the social media and everything, their minds are boggled with everything. The wing-bone is something where you simplify it down as much as possible and you use repetition. It’s a sound offense even though it seems simple, but it’s still a complicated offense for defensive coordinators to have to defend. Players have to be very disciplined on defense. Because everyone is going in different directions, players on defense have to stay at home a little bit more, they can’t just go flying out.
“Another thing you have with this offense is that defenses can’t concentrate on any one back. You might have one kid in that backfield that’s just a superstar, but you’ve got three other backs. This is a four-back offense, some offenses you’ll have that tailback and just one or two kids they run all the time. In this offense, especially with the misdirection, defenses will think that star back’s got the ball but all of a sudden the other kid’s got it.”
Mallatt said this latest version of his book was published in 2017, and he gets a royalty check from the publisher, Coaches Choice, twice a year, in February and July.
“Usually the February one is a little bigger because you have a lot of coaches that are looking for new offenses, new things to do,” Mallatt said. “So they’ll purchase the book at that particular time more than they would in the summer time because they’re already going into practice with what they’ve got. It’s something I enjoy doing and it’s a lot of work.
“My wife, she’s been my typist for years and she was the one who said. ‘Hey, why don’t you go write a coaching book?’ She kind of pushed me into it. … But there’s a lot of coaches out there that could write just as good a book, but they just haven’t sat down and done it yet.”
Mallatt said retirement has given him the chance to see the fall season in a different light.
“This is my first fall I’ve had in 50 years to I’m trying to get used to it,” he said. “I’ve coached at all three schools on Route 66 in Kansas. I went to Galena and played, then my son and daughter played ball at Baxter Springs. I coached my son at Baxter. Then I coached my grandson at Riverton. Not too many coaches get to say they coached their grandson, but it just means I’m old. But it was fun, I’m glad I did it.
“I miss the Friday nights when the lights come on, but those old hot practices during the week, I don’t miss those at all. (People) ask, ‘Johnny are you going to miss it?’ and I say I’ll miss the kids more than the game of football. Just the relationships you have with your coaches and players over the years.”
People can order Mallatt’s latest book at https://www.amazon.com. Search for “Coaching Football’s Wing-Bone Offense; 2nd Edition.”
