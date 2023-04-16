TERRA HAUTE, Ind. — Majel Wells had just crossed the finish line of the Boston Marathon. With a medal around her neck, she walked toward a half-mile line of buses to grab her post-race gear and find her family. Then the world suddenly shifted.
At 2:49 p.m. on April 15, 2013, two bombs exploded at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, just seven minutes after Wells crossed that same line.
“All of a sudden people are walking faster, talking faster and it seemed like everyone was trying to get somewhere quick,” Wells said.
Having not heard a blast or knew what was going on, Wells pulled out her phone to call her husband. Suddenly, cell phone service was shut down completely and the city went silent.
“The first thing I did was look up at the skyscrapers, because this was after 9/11 and I thought we must be under attack,” Wells remembers. “It was really scary and eerie to have complete silence in such a busy city.”
On April 17, Wells will return to Boston to run the marathon on the 10th anniversary of the bombing, closing the loop on a 20-year running journey with one of the country’s most competitive and famed races.
20-year journeyWells, 45, has been a runner since her teenage years. In fall of 2002, she decided she wanted to run the Boston Marathon. She needed a marathon with a qualifying time in order to be eligible to run in Boston the following year. In October, she took a two-day, Greyhound bus trip by herself to Lowell, Massachusetts, to run the Baystate Marathon, the last qualifying marathon of the year.
Six months later, at the age of 25, Wells traveled back to Massachusetts to run her first Boston Marathon. A friend in Terre Haute, Indiana, connected her with someone who rents out an apartment for marathon runners.
“I didn’t know any of these people,” Wells said. “I met them two days before the marathon. We took a rental car from Terre Haute to Boston, with barely any money, and slept on the floor of this apartment.”
Wells’ first Boston Marathon was an experience like no other race before. Having run the Chicago Marathon, Wells had competed in large marathons before Boston. This experience, however, was different.
“I had never seen a marathon like this before,” she said. “People were lined up with cardboard boxes smothered with Vaseline so runners can run by and get some to prevent chafing. The streets were lined with spectators. Parents and kids who don’t even have family running in it travel to the marathon to hand out water, fruit and Gatorade. Runners were treated like celebrities at the expo.”
Nearly a decade later, Wells got the itch to run Boston for a second time. She qualified at the Carmel, Indiana, Marathon in 2012 and was Boston-bound the following year, at age 35.
In 2013, after the bombing and finally meeting up with her family, Wells learned what happened at the finish line. Back in her hotel room and in front of the television, the reality of the bombing set in.
“Runners have these crazy racing dreams where you show up for a race and lose your shoes, or you show up with your shirt. After the bombing, I kept wondering if this was all part of a weird running dream … but then you realize it’s not,” she said.
For Wells, the bombing struck something beyond just fear for her life. It made her scared in the one activity that always felt safe.
“I always felt safe at races. I know it was targeted because it was a large community gathering. But running and runners are a safe community of people because we’re all after the same goal, which is supporting each other and getting to the finish line. The fact that the bombing took place at the finish line, shattering people’s decades-long dreams and goals, was so heartbreaking.”
‘They can’t take this from me’
Wells struggled with running upon her return to Terre Haute. She wasn’t able to run without crying and thinking about the bombing and people of Boston. One day, she set out on a 10-mile run, visiting all her familiar places, neighborhoods and every street that made her feel safe. That’s when she decided to take back her running.
“I said, this is mine and they can’t take this from me, and the best thing I can do is show back up,” she said. “I knew Terre Haute had a great running community, so I thought, ‘What if we do something to give back to Boston, from our little place in the world?’ ”
Wells had a vision for a 1-mile community run/walk at the Indiana State University Stadium that would serve as a fundraiser for One Fund Boston. It would not be a challenge or race; simply a gathering for people to show up as a community to support another community.
She reached out to Wabash Valley Road Runners who supplied the finish line and asked the minister at her daughter’s daycare to say a prayer at the start of the run. The event raised more than $2,000.
Wells also decided she needed a new racing goal to focus on, so she signed up for the Hawthorn Half Day Relay and Ultra. Runners complete as many 3.1-mile loops around Hawthorn Park as they want in a six- or 12-hour period.
“I always wanted to do Hawthorn Half Day, but it scared me to death … the idea of 12 hours of running. I had never run more than a marathon before,” she said. Wells completed more than 50 miles at Hawthorn Half Day, making the event her first ultra run.
10 years later
With the 10-year anniversary of the bombing in view, Wells wanted to be back at the Boston Marathon for that momentous occasion and qualified at the Carmel Marathon in 2022. Wells feels she’s a different person than the woman who ran the Boston Marathon at 25 and 35, and will approach the event in a different way.
“I’m an ultra runner now, not a marathon runner, and there’s a difference,” she said. “Looking back 10 years ago, the goal was about making it to Boston. Being there this time, it’s about who I am today and the journey that’s spanned over 20 years.”
Today, Wells sees the Boston Marathon bombing as life changing in a different way — as something that’s given her mental strength and brought her community she may not have found otherwise.
“I don’t think I’d be as strong as I am now had I not been part of all that. The bombing brought me close to my community and introduced me to people I may not have become friends with, and ran all the miles with and had all the conversations.”
