TOPEKA, Kan. — It was another big day for Missouri Southern’s Claire Luallen and Ryan Riddle.
Luallen and Riddle swept the MIAA high point honors on Sunday as the MSSU men’s and women’s track and field teams competed in the 2021 MIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Washburn University.
Luallen won both the pentathlon and 60-meter hurdles and finished third in the long jump for 26 points to capture the high point award, which goes to the top individual point scorer at the meet. Riddle won the mile and the 3,000-meter run to amass 28 points and capture the men’s honor.
Both Southern teams finished second in the team standings, as the men scored 112 points and the women scored 122 points. Pittsburg State won the men’s team title and Central Missouri picked up the women’s title.
In total, the Lions had four event wins, including 14 All-MIAA performances. Mixed with the results from Day 1, Southern came away with 22 All-MIAA performances and seven event wins throughout the meet.
Luallen and the Lions started things off with a 1-2-3 finish in the 60-meter hurdles as Luallen placed first, Cornesia Calhoun-White second and Precious Olatunji third. All three were All-MIAA honorees in the event and posted NCAA provisional qualifying marks.
Jasmine Deckard was second in the 60-meter dash with a provisional mark of 7.63 seconds. Kelie Henderson won the 3,000-meter run with a time of 10:09.53, and she also placed second in the mile with a time of 5:00.75.
Riddle picked up his wins in the mile and 3k a day after finishing second in the 5k. He started his day with a new meet record and provisional mark of 8:13.74 in the 3k, which is the fourth-fastest time in MSSU history.
Gidieon Kimutai was third in the 3k with an provisional time of 8:14.95, which is the sixth-fastest in MSSU history. Riddle and Kimutai both earned All-MIAA honors for their performances.
LeNea Wallace and Chardae Overstreet earned All-MIAA honors in the women’s 400-meter with a second- and third-place finish, respectively. Wallace finished in a time of 56.71, while Overstreet crossed the line at 57.31.
Gabe McClain picked up a provisional time of 1:52.93 in the 800-meter, finishing third for All-MIAA honors. His time is the fourth-fastest in MSSU history in the event.
Deckard picked up her second All-MIAA honor with a second-place finish in the 200-meter, crossing the line in a provisional time of 24.77.
Adrain Broadus earned All-MIAA honors in the triple jump with a third-place finish. He leaped to a provisional mark of 15.13 meters (49-07.75).
Southern will now wait to see who has been chosen to compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Indoor Championships. The event will take place on March 11-13 at the Birmingham Cross Plex in Birmingham, Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.