What do you get when you cross a Cougar with a Warrior?
Success.
Earlier this year, not being sure they would have enough girls to field a team, College Heights softball players were looking at a bleak spring while two McAuley players — senior Aaliyah Villa-Perez and junior Kloee Williamson, an all-state selection her freshman year and all-region pick last year — knew their school didn’t have enough players to compete.
So, as in several years past, the two schools, who sport a healthy rivalry on the basketball court, melded to become one. Under third-year coach Mike Howard, who in the winter serves as head coach of the McAuley basketball team, the players have thrived. College Heights/McAuley softball is 15-5 (as of Monday) despite not being sure they would even have a team. In his first year coaching the combined squad, Howard posted an 18-4 record. Howard and the Cougars followed that up last year with a 19-5 record.
For Williamson, the partnership between the schools means an opportunity to build on an already successful softball career and another chance to play under her stepfather, Howard, as a coach.
Williamson embraces not only the chance to play, but the chance to play with College Heights students.
“It’s really competitive in basketball and then in softball we all come together,” Williamson said. “We work well as a team and it’s just crazy how good we can be.”
Williamson also has connections with College Heights’ Maddy Colin. They played together as kids beginning at the age of 10 during the summer under Howard.
“My dad was coach of my first travel team and she (Colin) was on it, so we have played together for awhile. I think that connection helps on the field,” Williamson said.
She added that in addition to getting to play the sport she loves, the combination of the two teams is an opportunity to make new friends.
“I just think it’s cool because I get to play for another team who I don’t usually play for and I get to play with other friends.”
Positive experience
McAuley senior and College Heights shortstop Villa-Perez said she is grateful she doesn’t have to sit out her senior year.
“Being able to combine with College Heights and have a softball team has been a great experience,” Villa-Perez said, “If it wasn’t for College Heights I wouldn’t have been able to play my favorite sport in high school.”
For Villa-Perez, the partnership between the two schools has been a positive experience.
“Combining schools gives us the ability to demonstrate how both schools can come together and play as one team even if you are rivals in other sports and gives us the opportunity to show people what we can do,” Villa-Perez said.
Softball isn’t the only partnership for the teams. The schools also combine for girl’s soccer, which is hosted by McAuley; boy’s soccer, which is hosted by College Heights; and girl’s tennis, hosted by College Heights.
“It gives our students a chance to play the sports they love and that they wouldn’t necessarily get to if we didn’t do this. We’ve done this for several years,” Howard said.
Howard attributes much of the success of the softball program on the character of the players.
“It’s crazy to think that we weren’t certain we were going to be able to have a team this year and we are doing it with some players that are first-time players this year. They’ve really got in there and worked hard,” Howard said. “They’ve picked it up quickly. It’s great to have veteran leadership like Jayli Johnson (a second-team all-state selection last year), Maddy Colin and Lauren Ukena that step up and teach the younger ones. Even when we are not there, they are teaching them about the game. It allows the younger ones to pick up the game even quicker. I’ve always said it is amazing that two rival schools that play against each other in basketball can turn around the next season and be teammates. It just goes to show the type of people they are, how they were raised and their beliefs in both school systems.”
Howard also gives credit to assistant coach John Blankenship, who also is head coach of the College Heights girls basketball team.
“We had 13 players last year and we graduated a few seniors and had a few girls that decided not to play, so my assistant coach John Blankenship did a tremendous job of going and recruiting girls from College Heights to just give softball a try,” Howard said.
He said the team has nine or ten girls who came out who are first-time players on the 21-girl roster.
‘Amazing numbers’
“That’s amazing numbers for a group that we weren’t sure at the beginning of the year whether we were even going to have a team,” Howard said. “A lot of girls answered the call. That just goes to show the type of character they have over there (CHCS) that they can go out and try a new sport so the others who love it can go out and play.”
Howard talked about the relationship between himself and his assistant coach.
“Me and John have become really good friends and formed a tight bond through softball,” Howard said. “We had that in basketball already, but through softball it’s even better. So we battle against each other in basketball, but come together for softball. It’s great to have a coach like that that’s right behind you and assisting you in any way he possibly can.”
“Coach Howard and I are great friends, we’ve been friends for several years now,” Blankenship added. “It’s good to come together instead of against each other. Aaliyah and Kloee have meshed really well with the team. We get along great. We have great relationships. We have a friendly rivalry during basketball season and during softball season we come together and play well together. “
Howard said coaching girls from two different schools hasn’t changed his coaching style at all.
“I coach them the same way I would coach any girl from McAuley,” Howard said. “They are great kids. They listen, they’re quick learners and they are very, very coachable.”
Commented
