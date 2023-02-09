CASSVILLE, Mo. — For the last three years, Roaring River was the most visited of Missouri’s 92 state parks and historic sites, and for good reason:
Given everything that is shaping up to happen there in 2023, expect that trend to continue.
Here’s a list of some of what’s happening at Roaring River this year
Opening dayWhen: Wednesday, March 1.
Details: It’s opening day for catch-and-keep trout fishing, a tradition going back nearly 100 years. Roaring River is stocked by the hatchery with rainbows and browns. Because it’s a middle-of-the-week opener, crowds won’t be as big as some weekends, but still, between 1,000 and 2,000 anglers will return to the park that day, and thousands more will come for the show. Fishing runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.
Birding Boot Camp When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 18-19.
Details: This is for beginner and experienced birders alike, with a number of activities over the weekend. Topics include bird identification, songs, migration, and how to help scientists around the world protect birds.
This event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome.
For more information or to register, call the Ozark Chinquapin Nature Center at 417-847-3742.
Kids’ Fishing DayWhen: 6:30 to 8:15 a.m., Saturday, May 20.
Details: Youth ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free. They will be able to get tags from the park store for free the day of the event. One section of the river, usually from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youth. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area.
Some lunker trout will be released for the youth to try and catch. Volunteers will be present to help in any way possible. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the kid may be used at any time.
Many other events are held in conjunction with the day.
This is a joint event held with Missouri Department of Conservation. For information, call the park office at 417-847-2539, the hatchery at 417-847-2430, or the park store at 417-847-4971.
Free weekendWhen: 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11.
Details: The Missouri Department of Conservation has designated the weekend after the first Monday in June as Free Fishing Days. Missouri residents and nonresidents alike can fish without state permits. Anglers who fish the trout parks on free fishing weekend will not be required to purchase a daily tag. However, all other fishing regulations, such as size and daily limits, remain in effect.
Kids’ Fishing DayWhen: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19.
Details: Youth ages 15 and younger have the opportunity to fish all day for free. They will be able to get tags from the park store for free the day of the event. One section of the river, usually from the first low-water crossing up toward the hatchery, will be specially designated for youth. Adults will not be allowed to fish by themselves in this area.
Some lunker trout will be released for the youth to try and catch. Volunteers will be present to help in any way possible. Parents and guardians are welcome to help the children as needed, but only one pole between the helper and the kid may be used at any time.
Many other events are held in conjunction with the day.
This is a joint event held with Missouri Department of Conservation. For information, call the park office at 417-847-2539, the hatchery at 417-847-2430, or the park store at 417-847-4971.
Operation Roaring RiverWhen: Oct. 1-4.
Details: Roaring River State Park hosts Charlie 22 Outdoors, which provides outdoor activities for veterans. Activities will include fly fishing, bluegrass music, arts and crafts and nature hikes. Applications to attend are due Aug. 31. Apply online at charlie22outdoors.com. Volunteer fishing guides also are needed. Call Charlie 22 with any questions at 417-437-7247.
WOW SchoolWhen: Friday-Sunday, Oct. 6-8.
Details: This is the weekend for the annual Wonders of Wildlife National Outdoor Recreation and Conservation School at Roaring River. The school offers hands-on learning experiences, with instructors who will lead courses on rappelling, canoeing, kayaking, shooting sports, fly-fishing, fly-tying, archery, primitive skills, outdoors survival, Dutch oven cooking, nature crafts, outdoor photography, rock climbing, stargazing, tree identification and more. Last year, about 80 classes were offered, beginning at noon Friday and running through Sunday evening.
The courses, times and other details have not been announced yet for this fall.event
