Tournament newcomer Robbie Sager overcame a four-stroke deficit on Sunday to win the juniors division of the Joplin Area Championship at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
Sager, a member of the Oklahoma City University golf team and a Carthage High School product, shot a 3-under-par 69 in the final round and finished with a 36-hole score of 142 to best the 27-man field in his first appearance at the area championship.
Heading into the day, the 19-year-old trailed tournament frontrunner Jared Pyatt by four strokes after shooting a 73 in Saturday’s opening round at Carthage Golf Course. Pyatt (143) closed out the tourney with a 2-over-par 74 on Sunday to finish in a tie for second with Taylor Lansford (143).
“I didn’t even know the area championship was a thing until this year,” Sager said. “It was really awesome to see the local talent we have in this area. I was also really glad to finish the tournament on a really good note and hold my own against a lot of guys who can strike it well.”
The top-16 finishers in the juniors and seniors divisions earned spots on Joplin’s Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon Cup teams. The annual cup matches against Springfield are tentatively scheduled for Oct. 9-10 at the Rivercut and Bill and Payne Stewart golf courses in Springfield.
Sager had just one bogey on the day while tallying four birdies and 13 pars.
“I was a little frustrated with myself after missing a 4-foot putt on the 18th green (on Saturday), but I came into today just wanting to have fun, relax and play golf,” Sager said. “This is a course I hadn’t played in a long time, and I was excited to see how it played. I’m a little bit stronger than the last time I played it. So I was able to hit a lot more greens than I used to.”
Erin Campbell (144) and Bryce Benson (145) both shot 71 on the final day and placed fourth and fifth, respectively.
Two-time defending tournament champion Jordan Burks (149), who was coming off triumphs in the Briabrook Invitational and Ozark Amateur earlier this summer, settled for a sixth-place finish after carding a 79 in the final round. The Carthage native was one stroke off the lead heading into the day.
Other finishers in the juniors division to earn spots on Joplin’s Horton Smith Cup team were Garrett Stallings (151), Dee Murray (154), Fielding Campbell (155), Phillip Roller (155), Corey Clingan (156), Maron Towse (156), Tug Baker (158), Fabian Oechsle (158), Chris Moudy (160) and Matt Otey (160).
The juniors division team competition saw Carthage (433) defeat Twin Hills (443) by 10 strokes.
In the seniors division, Carthage’s Lowell Catron (144) successfully defended his Day 1 lead by shooting a 1-over-par 73. He finished 10 strokes lower than co-runners-up Greg Crawford (154) and Steve Watts (154).
Dave Pawlus (158) and Shawn Platner (159) rounded out the top-five finishers in the seniors division after shooting 75 and 76, respectively, in the final round. Sixth-place finisher Bob McKay (160) had the lowest round on Sunday with a 71.
Also making the Joplin Ky Laffoon Cup team were Doug Gaddis (161), Mike Maier (161), Bill Curry (162), Kyle Catron (163), Glenn Keeton (164), Jeff Murphy (166), Wayne Smith (166), Curt Walker (167) and Homer Wilson (171).
Steve Hoenshell and Steve Thomas tied for 16th place with mirroring scores of 172.
In the team championship for the seniors division, Carthage (457) defeated Briarbrook (483) by 26 strokes.
