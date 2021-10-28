ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — The Webb City volleyball team’s season came to a close in a 3-1 setback to Rogersville in a Class 4 state sectional matchup on Thursday night at Rogersville High School.
The Wildcats (21-11-1) won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-22 before the Cardinals (19-13-2) bounced back with a 25-21 win in the third set. Rogersville closed out the match win with a 25-16 advantage in the fourth.
For Webb City, Brenda Lawrence recorded a team-high 13 kills while Kearston Galardo registered nine kills as well as 12 digs. Aubree Lassiter had five kills and three blocks, and Kenzie Storm chipped in three kills and a pair of blocks.
Kyah Sanborn dished out a team-high 30 assists and had seven digs, while Kate Brownfield tallied 11 digs and a pair of kills. Sophia Crane chipped in two aces.
Rogersville advances to the state quarterfinals to take on Jefferson City, a 3-0 victor over Pacific, on Saturday.
Webb City clinched a winning season for a fifth consecutive year and claimed its second district title in three years with a 3-2 win over Carl Junction on Monday in the finals of the Class 4 District 12 tournament.
