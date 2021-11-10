There's been a noticeable change for the Joplin wrestling program since Jeremy Finley became head coach four years ago.
That change? The numbers.
About 50 wrestlers are expected on the roster this season, including eight returning starters and one state qualififer. The turnout is about three times as many wrestlers as the team finished with in its first season under Finley in 2018-2019.
"We have seen our numbers increase every year since I have been in Joplin," Finley said. "This is my fourth year here. My first year we finished the season with 17 kids. Last year we finished with 48. I think the reason behind this is kids want to be a part of something successful, and that's what we're trying to accomplish here at Joplin."
The Eagles are coming off a 7-4 season that saw them finish in the middle of the pack in a tough Central Ozark Conference campaign and qualify two wrestlers to the Class 4 state tournament.
"I think a sleeper is our team as a whole," Finley said. "We are looking to turn the corner a little bit in our very competitive conference. Our kids have worked hard in the offseason. If I had to pick one or two who could break out this year, I would say Johnathan Burke and both VanGilders (Draven and Drew)."
Sam Melton, a sophomore, is the team's returning state qualifier after going 1-2 at the state tourney and finishing with a 27-7 season record at the 106-pound weight class.
Melton will likely occupy the starting spot at 120 for Joplin this season.
"Sam has put in all the necessary work it takes to be successful in wrestling — in the weight room and the wrestling room," Finley said. "We're looking at big things from Sam this year."
Finley said another top returner for the Eagles is senior Gunner Price, who went 17-13 last season and came one win shy of qualifying for the state tournament.
"Gunner is a tough kid who loves to compete," Finley said. "He has come a long way since his freshman year. (He's a) defensive tackle on the football team and loves contact. When the lights shine the brightest, we see the best of Gunner Price. That's probably the thing we love the most about Gunner."
Others projected to be in Joplin's starting lineup are Landyn Midcap (132), Burke (138), sophomore Hadlee Dixon (145), senior Jack Stanley (152), senior Aiden Short (160), junior Draven VanGilder (170), junior Drew VanGilder (182), senior Brayden Thomas (195) and senior Dawson Phillips (220).
Finley said the team will have holes to fill at 106 and 113.
"Our goals are the same every year: We try to get as many kids into the room as we possibly can and keep them there," Finley said. "This is crucial for us at Joplin. Not only to get them in the room, but keep them there.
"We look to keep growing as a program. We have a good nucleus of seniors, and that's not something we have had in the past. We look forward to having good leadership in the room every day."
The Eagles open the season on Nov. 30 in a dual at Webb City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.