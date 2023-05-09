NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College Roughrider softball team will host the NJCAA Midwest District tournament May 13-14 at Crowder College in Neosho after defeating Jefferson College 4-2 on Saturday in the Region 16 Tournament.
Crowder (44-14) logged three straight run-rule shortened games to advance to the finals. Crowder opened the tournament with a 9-1 win over Metropolitan Community College (Kansas City) before posting a 14-1 win over Jefferson College (Hillsboro). In their semifinal, the Roughriders put down North Central Missouri College (Trenton) 8-0, setting up a rematch with Jefferson in the double-elimination tournament.
Crowder will face Region 11 champions Indian Hills Community College (Ottumwa, Iowa) in a best-of-three series with the winner advancing to the national tournament. This year’s national tournament is at Choccolocco Park, Oxford, Alabama, May 23-27.
Game times are 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday, if needed.
Admission to the district tournament is $5 for anyone ages 8 and up.
Roughrider first-year coach John Barnes was named Region 16 Coach of the Year and the Roughriders placed nine players on the All-Region 16 team, including four first-teamers:
• Utility player Alyssa Jennings, of Oronogo, led the team with 19 home runs this season.
• Catcher Ava Sarwinski, of Grove, Oklahoma, logged a team-high 60 RBIs this season.
• Pitcher Chelsea Beville, of Seneca, is 17-5 for Crowder with a 1.85 era.
• Infielder Laynee Tapp, of Centerton, Arkansas, hit .432 this season.
Second-team recognition was given to pitcher Aidan Dayberry, of Pea Ridge, Ark.; Carlee Durham, an outfielder from Centerton, Arkansas; outfielder Calee Gregory, of Owasso, Oklahoma; utility player Trenity Miller, of Ada, Oklahoma; and outfielder Mazzi Jones, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
