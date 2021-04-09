ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The No. 5 Crowder baseball team improved to 16-0 in Region 16 play with a doubleheader sweep of St. Louis Community College on Friday.
The Roughriders (31-4) logged 23 hits in the twinbill to pick up wins of 7-0 and 13-1.
Early offense boosted Crowder in the first game as it scattered all seven of its runs in the first three innings, plating three in the first, one in the second and three more in the third.
James Hicks took over for the Roughriders from there, limiting St. Louis to three earned runs and four hits while striking out eight in seven complete innings.
Jeffry Mercado paced Crowder at the plate, going 2 for 5 with with a double and two RBI. Jack Stroth had a home run, while Logan Chambers, Peyton Holt, Landrew Wilkerson, Josh Patrick, Rod Criss and Gavin Glasgow logged one hit apiece.
The second game saw Crowder erupt for 12 runs in the top of the sixth inning to pull away for the six-inning run-rule.
The Roughriders tallied 13 hits in the contest. Mercado led the way with a 3 for 4 showing with one double and one RBI, while Chambers went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI. Rod Criss homered twice and recorded a team-high five RBI.
Kaleb Hill went the distance and limited St. Louis to one earned run and six hits in six innings of work. He also struck out six.
Crowder is back in action on Sunday when it plays host to St. Louis CC in a doubleheader that starts at 1 p.m. at Lallemand Family Field.
