NEOSHO, Mo. — The Crowder College baseball team split a doubleheader against Iowa Western on Monday, falling 4-2 in the first game before bouncing back with a 12-7 win in the second.
The Roughriders, who also split a pair of games with Western on Sunday, moved to 6-3 on the season.
The first game on Monday saw Crowder suffer the two-run setback despite outhitting the Reivers 6-5. The Roughriders held a late 2-1 advantage before Western took its first lead with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Crowder was held scoreless in the bottom of the seventh to bring the game to a close.
Houston King, Josh Patrick, Landrey Wilkerson, Kenny Diclemente, Josh Livingston and Chaz Poppy logged one hit apiece to pace Crowder at the plate. Patrick, Declemente and Wilkerson each doubled. Jackson Cobb and Poppy both had an RBI.
Alec Patino had a home run and finished with a team-high three RBI for Western.
Conner Floyd was charged with the loss after surrendering three earned runs and four hits in 1 1/3 innings. He struck out three batters and walked two.
Cody Adcock started the game for the Roughriders and went 5 2/3 innings, holding Western to one earned run and one hit while fanning three and walking one.
Ernie Day, Daniel Wright and Logan Lunde combined to limit Crowder to two earned runs and six hits. They also accounted for 11 combined strikeouts.
Crowder erupted for 13 hits in the second game as it plated five runs in the third inning, two in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the seventh and three in the eighth.
Western plated the first three runs in the game but wound up trailing in the final six innings.
Wilkerson drove in a game-high five runs and finished 2 for 5 with a double and a home run. Clayton Gray went 2 for 4 with a triple, while Patrick, Diclemente an Cobb logged two hits apiece.
Patino was again the top hitter for the Reviers, finishing 2 for 5 with three RBI and a home run. Ryan Jeffrey also homered for Western.
Jake Wilson picked up the win after limiting Western to one earned run and six hits in four innings complete. Josh Barnhouse allowed three earned runs in three innings of his start, and Jace Presley tossed two scoreless innings in relief.
The Reivers used seven pitchers in the game. Starter Tom Egan lasted the longest but surrendered five earned runs and five hits in three innings of work.
Crowder returns to play at on Tuesday when it plays host to Allen Community College for a doubleheader. The first game is slated for a 1 p.m. start.
