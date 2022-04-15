AZUSA, Calif. — The Missouri Southern men’s track and field team sent a pair of distance runners to the Bryan Clay Invitational, hosted by Azusa Pacific University, this week to compete in distance races at the highly competitive event.
JP Rutledge started off the competition on Wednesday night as he placed sixth in the 10-kilometer invite with an NCAA provisional qualifying time of 29 minutes, 27.57 seconds. He finished behind only two other collegians and recorded a time that is the fifth-fastest in MSSU history and 12th-fastest in NCAA Division II this year.
Ryan Riddle concluded the competition for the Lions as he placed second in the 5k with a provisional time of 13:53.39. That mark sits as the second-fastest in MSSU program history and is the third-fastest time in Division II this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.