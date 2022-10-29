ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Sampson threw for a pair of touchdowns in his first career start for Missouri Southern, but the Lions saw a late comeback attempt fall short in a 31-27 setback to Missouri Western on Saturday at Spratt Stadium.
The Lions, suffering a third straight loss, slipped to 4-5 while the Griffons improved to 4-5.
Sampson completed 12 of 20 passes for 154 yards and had TD throws of 13 and 34 yards.
“This is what we’ve prepped him for,” MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley said of Sampson. “We have been giving him some looks and some series in games, and he made the most of his experience.”
Lawson’s final TD pass — a 34-yard connection with wide receiver Ezekiel Lang — pulled MSSU to within four points of MWSU with 7:57 remaining in the final quarter. However, it ended up being the last time the Lions touched the football after the Griffons milked the rest of the game clock by matching 65 yards in 15 plays.
Senior Dwayne Lawson, who also had a big day for Southern with 125 yards on seven carries, recorded an 80-yard TD run with 13:39 left in the third quarter, and after a successful two-point conversion, the Lions had tied the game up at 21-21. Lawson’s TD run was Southern’s longest of the season.
But Western responded with 10 straight points to take its largest lead of the day by the 13:52-mark of the fourth quarter. Cody Watson drilled a 29-yard field goal midway through the third before Jared Scott capped a 91-yard drive in the fourth with a 23-yard TD scamper.
The Griffons drew first blood early in the first quarter when Scott plunged into the end zone on a one-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
The Lions responded with 13 straight points to take their first lead. Sampson delivered his first TD throw to Chris Boudreaux with 4:21 remaining in the first quarter before Ja’Veon Marlow found the end zone on a 30-yard run later in the period.
Western closed the half with back-to-back scores in the third quarter. The first came on a four-yard TD run by Titus McCoy, and then Reagan Jones recorded a 22-yard TD run to give the Griffons a 21-13 lead right before halftime.
MSSU running back Nathan Glades had 11 carries for 58 yards, while Lang caught three passes for 83 yards and a TD.
The Southern defense was led by linebacker Richard Jordan Jr., who recorded 10 tackles and one pass breakup. Fellow linebackers Colton Winder and Coleman Booker had nine and eight tackles, respectively, while Booker added a forced fumble.
Defensive linemen Romel Readus and Jamie Tago had one sack apiece for the Lions, and defensive back Shadon Shannon had a fumble recovery.
MWSU had 506 yards of total offense while MSSU had 386.
The Griffons recorded 310 yards via the run. Jonas Bennett logged 128 yards on 21 carries, while Jones added 78 yards and a TD on 17 carries. Scott logged a pair of TDs and 63 yards on just 10 carries.
Jones also completed 16 of 21 passes for 196 yards.
The Lions will be on the road again on Nov. 5 to take on Northwest Missouri in Maryville. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m.
