Galena girls basketball player Mia Sarwinksi and Neosho boys basketball player K’dyn Waters have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Dec. 25.
Mia SarwinskiSarwinski is a multi-sport standout at Galena (Kan.). She is a junior point guard for the Bulldogs and is coming off a season that saw her earn first-team All-CNC and second-team Class 3A all-state honors as a sophomore.
Against McAuley she had 21 points, five assists, six rebounds and nine steals in a 53-42 for Galena.
For the season, she is averaging 17 points, three assists, four rebounds and six steals per game.
“We struggled offensively in the first half against McAuley, but Mia was able to create scoring opportunities for herself and her teammates by turning up the intensity on defense,” Galena coach Zach Shockey said. “Once she gets going, she is difficult to keep out of the lane, where she can finish in a variety of ways.”
K’dyn WatersWaters is a talented wing for Neosho who transferred from Florida. Last week, the senior poured in a game-high 15 points in a 66-32 win over Cameron in the inaugural 12 Courts of Christmas Shootout at the Hy-Vee Arena in Kansas City.
Prior to that game, Waters achieved a prestigious milestone as Neosho notched a lopsided 66-36 victory over Seneca on Dec. 17.
Waters reached 1,000 points scoring for his prep career after firing in a game-high 25 points to pace the Wildcats. In total, he tallied 11 field goals, including two triples and one free throw against the Indians.
“We haven’t really known K’dyn that long, but it feels like he has been here all along,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “He is such a nice, special kid. He gets along with everybody. It has been a really easy transition to what we do. The boys enjoy him. The coaching staff enjoys him. He really enjoys being with us. I couldn’t ask for a better move-in.”
Through seven games this season, Waters is averaging 20 points and 3.4 assists per game (both team bests). He ranks second on the team with 3.1 steals and third with 4.7 rebounds.
“Other than his obvious basketball skills, he loves basketball,” Culp said. “He loves his teammates. He just loves being out there. If you’re really good and you love doing it, it’s pretty easy for all of us.”
