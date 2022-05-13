Joplin golfer Harry Satterlee and College Heights Christian School track athlete Addison Lawrence have been named The Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on May 7.
HARRY SATTERLEE
The sophomore added to his impressive season resume by winning the Central Ozark Conference golf tournament on May 3 at Point Royale Golf Course in Branson, Missouri.
Satterlee shot a one-over-par 73 to claim the individual title by one stroke while Joplin finished third as a team with a score of 318.
“Harry is the most dedicated golfer that spends a lot of time practicing the right way, and it’s paying off for him,” Joplin coach Jack Pace said. “He’s just an outstanding young man with a good family. … The funny part is that he was terribly upset after he bogged the last hole at the COC. I just smiled and told him, ‘You’re going to win this tournament. Just relax.’ But that’s just the competitor he is. He works hard and cares about what he does.”
Satterlee followed up his COC honors by winning the individual title at the Class 5 District 3 tournament at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo., where he again shot a 1-over 73.
Satterlee and his teammate, Hobbs Campbell, who placed ninth in the district tourney, qualified for the state tournament, which will be played on Monday and Tuesday at Dalhousie Golf Club in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
ADDISON LAWRENCE
The junior claimed two individual event wins and was part of a relay team win in the Class 2 District 6 meet at Sarcoxie High School last Saturday to qualify for sectionals.
Lawrence won the 200-meter dash with a finishing time of 25.76 seconds, which bested runner-up Patyen Richardson (26.39) of Miller. Then in the 400-meter dash, Lawrence again finished ahead of Richardson (1:02.32) at the top of the leaderboard with a time of 59.17 seconds.
She also ran on the Cougars' 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams that took first and fourth, respectively. Both relay teams were sectional qualifiers.
"She kind of picked up where she left off last year," CHCS coach Daniel Lewis said of Lawrence. "She's now run much faster in the 200 than she did last year and she's run multiple times under 60 (second) in the 400, which she had not done until districts last year. So we're really excited to see what happens at sectionals tomorrow. I think with both the boys and girls we'll have some really good performances. It looks like we're going to have some great weather tomorrow, too."
Lawrence and the Cougars will compete in the sectional meet at the College of the Ozarks on Saturday in Point Lookout near Branson, Mo.
