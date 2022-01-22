KEARNEY, Neb. — Senior guard Stan Scott and junior forward Christian Bundy combined to score 47 points and help lift the Missouri Southern men’s basketball team to an 87-75 win over Nebraska-Kearney on Saturday inside the UNK Health and Sport Center.
The triumph snapped a three-game skid for the Lions, who improved to 9-7 overall and 6-4 in MIAA play.
Southern was led in scoring by Scott, who finished with 25 points on 11 off 22 shooting and grabbed a career-high 17 rebounds to notch a double-double. He also dished out three assists and recorded three steals and one blocked shot.
Bundy finished with 22 points on 10 of 12 shooting from the floor. Avery Taggart added 17 points and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range while dishing out a career-high seven assists.
Southern led 37-35 at halftime and then opened the third quarter on a 16-8 spurt. A 3-pointer by Taggart with 14:21 to play put the Lions up 10 points, 53-43.
The Lions ballooned their advantage to as high as 16 points after a layup by Martin Macenis made it a 79-63 ballgame with 5:18 remaining. The Lopers drew no closer than nine points the rest of the way.
The Lions shot 52% from the field and 65% from long range. Southern had a 41-27 advantage on the boards, including 12 offensive rebounds that led to 11 points. The Lions had a 44-22 advantage in the paint and held the lead for 33 minutes in the game.
UNK had three players score in double figures. David Simental nd Austin Luger scored 19 points apiece while Parker Badding added 16 points.
The Lopers were limited to 44.4% shooting from the floor.
Up next, Southern plays host to Rogers State at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center in Joplin.
