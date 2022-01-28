Basketball standouts Kylie Scott of Carl Junction and Brett Sarwinski of Galena have been name The Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending on Jan. 22.
KYLIE SCOTT
It was stats galore for the sophomore forward as she averaged 16.3 points, 13.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 8.6 blocks in a three-game stretch to help the Bulldogs claim a third-place finish at the Border Classic in Pittsburg, Kan. last week.
Scott’s biggest performance came in CJ’s 44-32 win over Blue Valley Northwest in the third-place game last Saturday when she notched a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and 16 blocks to go along with two assists.
Scott also tallied 10 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and two steals in a 57-27 victory over Pittsburg on Jan. 20 before logging 27 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks and an assist in a 53-45 setback to Carthage on Jan. 21.
In a 63-49 victory over Parkview on Tuesday, Scott finished with 18 points and 23 rebounds to log her fourth consecutive game with a double-double or better. She also dished out five assists and blocked six shots.
“The thing that makes Kylie is so good is her agility,” CJ head coach Brad Shorter said. “She moves so well for her size and can score in multiple ways.
“I knew when she was younger that she was going to be a great player because she has all of those attributes. … Obviously this year has been big for her. We’re now in the middle of the year and she’s starting to kind of get her bearings, understand the speed of the game and what she’s able to do. I just love the aggressiveness we’ve had out of her in the last couple of weeks, for sure.”
BRETT SARWINSKI
A senior combo guard, Sarwinski was named the Most Valuable Player at the Tony Dubray Tournament in Liberal, Mo., after pouring in 26 points and making three 3-pointers for the Bulldogs in a 67-56 championship win over St. Mary’s Colgan on Saturday.
In the three-game tournament, Sarwinski averaged 17.3 points per contest. He scored 14 points and made four triples in a 95-28 victory over Northwest Vernon County in the first round before scoring 12 points in a 58-32 win over Liberal in the second round.
Sarwinski followed up his MVP performance this week with 19- and 27-point showings against Columbus and Riverton, respectfully.
“He’s really stepped up his game here over the last couple of weeks,” Galena head coach Matt Meyr said. “I think for the season he’s averaging around 15 or 16 points per game. He also averages about four rebounds per game as a point guard, and he’s also passing the ball really well this season. So he’s just an all-around player for us.
“He’s kind of been our leader the last couple of years. Earlier this season, he got into the 1,000-point club. And here in the next week or so, he could potentially break the school record for points in a career. So he’s been a great player for four years for us.”
Garrett Hall (2014-18) currently owns the program record for career points with 1,223. Meyr said Sarwinski had over 1,100 career points as of Friday.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com by 5 p.m. each Wendesday. A close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete should be attached with the email. Athletes selected on Feb. 5 will be based on performances from Jan. 24-29.
