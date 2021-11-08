Varsity experience will be a strength for the Carthage wresting team heading into the 2021-2022 season, and it’s one of the reasons why 20th-year Tigers head coach Kenny Brown is optimistic.
“I’m telling you, we’re going to be a really, really solid dual team, for sure,” Brown said. “We’ve got a lot of varsity experience coming back, and we’ve got some other kids returning who probably would have been on some other varsity teams last year.”
The Carthage grapplers return one state medalist, six state qualifiers and 11 starters from last year’s squad that posted a 20-7 dual record. The Tigers claimed a team title at the Farmington Duals and finished fourth in the Central Ozark Conference tournament, second in the Class 4 District 5 tournament and 25th at the Class 4 state tournament.
Junior Davion King is the team’s returning state placer after finishing fifth at the 145-pound weight class. The defending district champion, who went 40-6 last year, is expected to bump up to 160 this season.
“Legitimately, I think he should have been third or fourth (at state),” Brown said of King. “But with how weird the brackets were last year — you couldn’t come back and place third if you lost in the quarterfinals — it kind of messed him up because he faced the eventual state champion in the quarterfinals. Ideally we shouldn’t have seen him until the semifinals, but it is what it is. We’re excited to see Davion build off of it and hopefully compete for an even better finish at state this year.”
Other returning state qualifiers include Bradyn Tate, Eli Sneed, Braxdon Tate, Luke Gall and Kanen Vogt.
Bradyn Tate, who went 25-6 last year as a sophomore, will be bumping up from 113 to 120 this season.
“We’re looking for him to take another step forward this year,” Brown said of Bradyn. “We definitely need him to be a guy who can pick up some bonus points in duals.”
Sneed, a senior, will try to remain put at 138 after going 35-11 with an individual COC title a season ago.
“We’re looking for great things out of Eli,” Brown said. “He had shoulder surgery late this summer and he just got released. So once football is over, he’ll be back in. Our big thing is getting him down to weight in time. With those guys playing football, it might be a little while before they can get down to the weight classes they need to be.”
Braxdon Tate wrestled up a weight class at 152 and put together a 26-9 record as a junior. He’ll compete at either 145 or 152 this year.
Gall and Vogt are expected to occupy the starting spots at 195 and 220, respectively.
Gall went 32-6 and won district and sectional titles at 182 last year before his season was ended prematurely by an injury he suffered in the quarterfinal round of the state tournament. It marked the second consecutive year that he was denied a chance at medaling at state because of an injury — the first coming his freshman season when he broke his arm in the middle of the season.
“Hopefully Luke can make the noise he should at the state tournament this year,” Brown said. “He is a tremendous athlete and very dedicated. Injuries have just seemed to plague him during the wrestling season. … If we can keep him healthy, I look for him to stand high on the podium this season.”
Vogt was a state qualifier two seasons ago at 195. He returns to the 220 weight class after going 22-7 last year as a junior.
Other returning starters for the Tigers include sophomore Dylan Huntley (106/113), sophomore Josh Griffith (106/113), junior Kip Castor (132), junior Grey Petticrew (152/160) and senior Brett Rockers (170/182).
Brown said several other wrestlers — senior Chrstian Brown (126), senior Cody Reeves (132), junior Gabe Lambeth (170/182), sophomore Malachi Housh (285) and senior Cristian Salas (285) — will be competing for starting roles as well.
In total, over 80 kids came out for the Carthage team this year, according to Brown.
“We’re down to about 57 or 58 kids now,” Brown said. “In the past, we kept up to 70. But honestly, it’s just too many kids. It’s hard enough getting (junior varsity) kids matches when you have a normal amount — like 40 or 50. But if you add 20 more kids to that, it starts to feel like your stringing kids along with one or two matches in an entire season. I don’t want to do that and waste their time. It’s not fair to them.”
The Tigers open their season on Nov. 30 in a dual at Carl Junction.
Until then, it’s a waiting game for Brown as he anticipates the return of several CHS football players to the wrestling room. The Tigers, ranked No. 2 in the Class 5 football rankings, play host to Webb City on Friday night in the District 6 championship.
If the Carthage football team runs the table in the state playoffs, it would keep the wrestlers on the team off the mat through at least Dec. 3.
“We can’t wait to get those guys back, but we obviously wish them the best of luck in their quest for another state football title,” Brown said. “They have another opportunity to do something special this year. so hopefully we can put together a lineup that will allow us to be competitive while those guys are away.”
