Missouri Tigers (17-5, 5-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-8, 2-7 SEC)
Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Kobe Brown scored 26 points in Missouri's 87-77 win over the LSU Tigers.
The Bulldogs have gone 8-3 at home. Mississippi State has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Tigers are 5-4 against conference opponents. Missouri leads the SEC scoring 83.3 points per game while shooting 48.5%.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tolu Smith is averaging 14.5 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Dashawn Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.
Sean East is averaging 7.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Brown is averaging 15.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 58.2% over the past 10 games for Missouri.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 62.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
Tigers: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 25.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
===========
Arkansas Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8 SEC)
Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina heads into the matchup with Arkansas after losing six in a row.
The Gamecocks are 6-5 in home games. South Carolina gives up 73.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.4 points per game.
The Razorbacks have gone 4-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas ranks sixth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.0.
The Gamecocks and Razorbacks face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory 'GG' Jackson II is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina.
Makhi Mitchell is averaging 7.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council IV is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Arkansas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.
Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.