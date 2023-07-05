A second wild white-tailed deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Oklahoma.
The deer was located about 15 miles east of Woodward in Woodward County after a landowner reported it behaving abnormally.
Oklahoma's first case of a wild deer infected with CWD was confirmed in June in Texas County, prompting the activation of the next stage in the state's CWD Response Strategy jointly produced by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry.
“We will be working through our response plan implementing surveillance efforts and steps to monitor and slow the potential spread of this disease. Our ultimate goal is to ensure healthy and well-managed deer with as little impact to either the resource or our constituents as possible,” Jerry Shaw, Wildlife Programs Supervisor with ODWC, said in a statement.
The Wildlife Department has conducted CWD monitoring on hunter-harvested deer and elk, and road-killed deer, since 1999.
Source: Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation
