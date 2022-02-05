WILLARD, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys basketball team climbed out of a six-point hole to tie the game at halftime but ultimately suffered a narrow 58-51 loss to Willard on Saturday at Willard High School.
The Bulldogs (4-16, 0-4 COC) trailed 12-6 at the end of the opening period before going on a 19-13 spurt in the second to take a 25-25 tie into the break. Willard, however, outscored CJ 33-26 in the second half.
Josh Cory paced the Bulldogs with a game-high 20 points while Ky Warren also finished in double figures with 11 points. Jett Hocut and Ayden Bard chipped in seven points apiece.
Carl Junction plays at Webb City on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
