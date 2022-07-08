SEDALIA, Mo. — The Sedalia Bombers plated two unanswered runs down the stretch to nip the Joplin Outlaws 4-3 in 10 innings of play on Friday night.
Sedalia, the frontrunner in the MINK League South standings, improved to 17-17 on the season while the second-place Outlaws slipped to 14-17.
The Bombers clinched the win with a walk-off walk in the bottom of the 10th. After Joplin retired the first two batters in the frame, Sedalia drew four consecutive free passes, including the game-winning RBI walk drawn by Jake Baker.
Sedalia drew 11 total walks on the night while Joplin was limited to four.
The Bombers jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Outlaws scored three straight runs — one in the fifth and then two in the sixth — to go up by a run.
Liam Bailey drove in Joplin’s first run of the game in the top of the fifth on an RBI single to center field that plated Cade Lott, who reached earlier in the frame on a dropped third strike.
The Outlaws took their first lead in the very next inning when a two-run double to right field by Lott plated Michael Long and Matt Woodmansee for a 3-2 advantage.
Sedalia drew even with Joplin in the bottom of the seventh after three free passes led to an RBI groundout to second base by Nick Schmidt.
The Bombers drew first blood in the game with one-run showings in the second and fourth innings. Schmidt logged an RBI double to give Sedalia a 1-0 lead in the second before Adam Webb recorded an RBI single in the fourth to make it a 2-0 lead.
Joplin suffered the setback despite outhitting Sedalia 8-4. Lott finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI and one runs scored, while Liam Bailey went 2 for 4 with a walk and one RBI. Woodmansee, Caden Bressler, Garrett Chun and Jordan Sheridan tallied one hit apiece.
Schmidt paced Sedalia at the plate, finishing 2 for 4 with two RBI and a run scored.
The Bombers used seven different arms in the contest. Starter Toby Scheidt lasted the longest on the mound and surrendered no earned runs and three hits in three innings. Lane Feeler was credited with the win after tossing a scoreless frame in the 10th.
Jimmy Layton, Roy Holcomb, Evan Helton, Duffin Makings and Hunter Tennison also tossed in relief for Sedalia.
James Yamasaki started for the Outlaws and surrendered two earned runs and four hits in four innings of work. He struck out four batters and walked a pair.
Eduardo Ojeda and Harold Baez tossed five innings combined in relief. Just one earned run was allowed between the two.
George Fisher was charged with the loss after surrendering four walks and one earned run in 2/3 of an inning.
Joplin will take on the St. Joseph Mustangs on Saturday at 7 p.m. in St. Joseph, Missouri.
ALL-STARS ANNOUNCED
Nine players for the Outlaws have been named MINK League South Division all-stars and will compete in the league’s all-star festivities on Sunday in Clarinda, Iowa.
Competing in the all-star game for Joplin will be pitchers Edrien Rangel and Cole White; infielders Liam Bailey, Max Bruff, Mike Long and Caden Bressler; outfielder Garrett Chun; and catcher Joe Ricchio.
Joplin outfielder Carson Carpenter was named a participant in the league’s home run derby.
