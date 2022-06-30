Thomas Hart Benton painted this image, left, of fishermen setting up camp along the Buffalo River in 1968. Titled “Fishermen’s Camp,” it shows Skull Bluff in the background. It recently brought a price of $1.38 million at a sale in May. Above is a picture of Skull Bluff, also known as Bathouse Cave, taken during a recent float trip. Courtesy | T.H. and R.P. Benton Trusts AND Surovek Gallery