Clifty Creek Natural Area
Where: Maries County
Details: Drivers racing up and down Interstate 44 don't usually know it, but they pass close to the Clifty Creek Natural Area, the state's first designated natural area.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, visitors will see mature northern red oak, white oak, and hickory, as well as glades and more. But the highlight of the area is the natural bridge, with a span of 40 feet and a height of 13 feet, over a tributary of the Gasconade River.
This natural area and the adjacent Clifty Creek Conservation Area are both owned by the L-A-D Foundation.
MDC notes than an early Missouri geologist, G.C. Broadhead, visited this site in 1857 and described the area: “The valley at this point, being shut in by its perpendicular cliffs, with not a path to guide the traveler through the dense thickets, is wildly picturesque and romantic in its loneliness.”
More than 458 species of ferns and flowering plants have been recorded in the area.
